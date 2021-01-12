The situation with the Wigan Athletic takeover becomes clearer

Football journalist Alan Nixon has revealed on Twitter that a change has taken place with regards to the processes involved in the potential takeover of Wigan Athletic, admitting that their isn’t time for another late collapse in negotiations.

Of course the Latics came very close to securing a takeover back at the start of January, before the deal with Leganes owner Felipe Moreno fell through at the last minute, plunging the already struggling club into further turmoil.

Moreno is said to have reduced his bid by 50% in the 11th hour of negotiations causing the club’s administrators to terminate negotiations between the two parties.

It now appears that the rules over any future dealings for a takeover of the League One club have now changed, with Nixon detailing the following in his tweet earlier this afternoon:

Wigan. Takeover. Subtle change. Seems any bidder has to show proof of funds AND go through EFL test before getting exclusivity now. This is designed to save time and avoid a long exclusivity process. There isn’t time for another late collapse … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 12, 2021

Wigan have been in administration since July of last year and suffered the ignominy of a 12-point deduction which in turn saw them relegated to the third division.

The Verdict

This is a good move that has been made by the administrators at the heart of Wigan’s situation as it will help to speed up the process of securing a deal which should help to safeguard the club’s future.

The situation appears bleak at this current moment with many at the club still reeling from the breakdown in negotiations earlier in the month.

It has been some fall from grace for a club that was once mixing it with the big boys in the Premier League and I for one hope that this situation can be resolved as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, the club will be focused on getting the best money possible for some of their best young players, with Kyle Joseph and Sean McGurk having been linked with departures in recent days as the Latics look to cut costs.