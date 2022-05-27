The situation with Blackburn Rovers and Carlos Carvalhal becomes clearer

Blackburn Rovers are still on the hunt for a new manager and their search is continuing to rumble on, with Lancs Live confirming that Carlos Carvalhal has yet to be officially offered the job.

There have been a few names linked with the vacant role so far this summer, from Gareth Ainsworth to the former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea boss. It is the latter of the two that has been most heavily viewed as the club’s next boss and it looked like the job had even been offered to him already.

However, this latest report suggests that there are still several candidates in the running for the job and that Carvalhal amongst others has merely been interviewed and not actually handed the role.

The club were led by Tony Mowbray up until the end of the Championship season and he very nearly ended his tenure at Ewood Park on a high. It looked like he would secure them automatic promotion back into the Premier League at one point or even just a play-off place.

The club eventually tailed off though and finished outside of the top six but considering where the boss led them – he took over when they were in League One – there are many who are thankful for the work that Mowbray did with the side.

Now, with the manager having let go of his role as manager, they will be heading in a new direction and Carvalhal certainly does look like a leading candidate. He last held the Braga job and had a 56% win rate with the club. In terms of his previous experience in England, he had only a 25 game stint with Swansea that resulted in a 32% win rate. His best stint in the Football League came with Sheffield Wednesday, where he had a 43% win rate and oversaw 131 games.

The Verdict

Carlos Carvalhal might not have been officially offered the job yet but he certainly looks like the overriding favourite to be given the job considering all the talk and his prior experience.

The former Owls boss was a success at Hillsborough but couldn’t replicate it with Swansea. The signs are that the spell in Wales was merely a blip on his record too, as he has since done well in Portugal and has also held other roles that suggest he can certainly lead a team in the right direction.

There might be better options out there than Carvalhal but if Rovers want to try and stay in the play-off and promotion hunt in the Championship, then they could do a lot worse. He led Wednesday to the play-off final, so he certainly has the necessary experience to do similar work with Blackburn.

It still presents a risk to Rovers, because if he ends up having a similar stint to the one he had with Swansea, then it might not pay off. However, his work with Braga suggests that it was just a flash in the pan and he could be a decent appointment if he gets the role.