It's been a largely positive start for Erol Bulut at Cardiff City, as he's taken the Bluebirds to the upper echelons of the Championship table.

Bulut was an unknown quality when he arrived on these shores, with all of his previous managerial experience coming in Turkey. Despite managing the likes of Fenerbaçhe, there were question marks over whether he was capable of adapting to the English game.

However, the Turkish manager has made a good start to life as a Championship manager with the Welsh club just one point and one position outside the play-offs after 15 league games.

This marks a remarkable turnaround for Cardiff who finished 21st in the table last season and technically would have been relegated if Reading hadn't suffered a six-point deduction.

It looked as if the manager's job in the Welsh capital was becoming a poisoned chalice, with Neil Harris, Mick McCarthy, Steve Morison, Mark Hudson, and Sabri Lamouchi all failing to succeed at the club in recent times. However, Bulut has bucked the trend and despite being under a transfer embargo, the Bluebirds look to be in contention to make the play-offs this season - albeit one of the outsiders.

The Turkish manager is Cardiff's best in years. If they continue this form then it'll be no surprise if bigger clubs take an interest in the 48-year-old.

How long is Erol Bulut's contract at Cardiff City?

According to Wales Online, Bulut is thought to have signed an initial contract until the end of the season. However, there seems to be a clause that could allow the Bluebirds to extend it by another two seasons if deemed satisfied.

Given the questionable nature of some of Cardiff's recent managerial appointments, Cardiff would be stupid not to extend the Turkish man's contract if he's willing. However, owner Vincent Tan has a history of parting ways with managers unexpectedly.

Just last season, Morison was shown the door just two weeks after a transfer window where he had brought in 17 new players, many in the Welsh capital were also surprised that Lamouchi was shown the door in May after steering Cardiff away from the relegation zone.

But Bulut has proved=n he's levels ahead of the managers Tan sacked last season. Morison is now managing Hornchurch United in the seventh tier of English football, while Lamouchi is out of work.

Speaking to Wales Online recently, Bulut said, "I try to fix the players' contracts first. My thing is in the hands of the chairman and Vincent Tan. Until now, we didn't talk about it. I am just focusing on doing a good job here and my own work."

It's imperative that Cardiff tie Bulut down to a longer deal for a plethora of reasons. It will ensure any clubs potentially interested in him will be put off, and give Cardiff some much-needed stability that they've failed to have in recent seasons.

Can Erol Bulut take Cardiff City to the Premier League?

It's probably a tad unlikely this season given the strength of the league this season, but there's absolutely no reason why Cardiff can't make the play-offs.

Cardiff's transfer embargo ends in January and Bulut has already spoken about bringing in three or four players to bolster their play-off hopes, according to BBC Sport. If Cardiff recruit well in January, they'll be confident of finishing in the top six, from there anything can happen.

However, if they fail to gain promotion this season, they'll be confident or having another crack next season providing Bulut is at the helm. It's vital for Cardiff that his contract is sorted out in the near future.