“The silence is deafening” – Watford fan pundit tears into key Hornets figure

For the third time this season, Watford supporters welcomed a new manager this past weekend when Chris Wilder took in his first match in the dugout for the Hornets.

First it was Rob Edwards at the start of the season when he was brought in from Forest Green Rovers to replace Roy Hodgson, and then in September it was Slaven Bilic’s turn to steer the ship.

The Croat paid the price though for a downturn in form recently, winning just one of his last eight matches before getting the sack from owner Gino Pozzo.

It is now Wilder’s turn to try and take Watford into the play-offs, but his debut was an unsuccessful one as they lost 1-0 away to QPR on Saturday.

Pozzo took over as the sole owner of the Hertfordshire outfit in 2014 from his father Giampaolo, and since that move he has changed manager no fewer than 16 times – something that he is being criticised for once again for the high turnover of figures in the dugout.

Speaking to Football League World, our Hornets fan pundit Justin Beattie believes that criticism of the Italian businessman is justified and that he needs to come out of the woodwork to address supporters on what he intends to do with the club.

“Gino Pozzo needs to talk to the fans, it’s as simple as that,” Justin said.

“We have no idea what his plans for the club are, we don’t understand the continual revolving door of head coaches at the club – our podcast has started the hashtag #ParlaciGino which means ‘talk to us Gino’ in Italian.

“We’re trying to get that seen because the fans are now so frustrated that we haven’t heard from him or our CEO Scott Duxbury for a very, very long time.

“The silence is deafening and I think a lot of hurt and bad feeling could be put aside if he actually released a statement about the direction of the club or spoke to the fans

“So, the recent social media criticism is something that the fans have been thinking privately for a very long time.”

The Verdict

There has been frustrations with Pozzo for a while, but as Watford aren’t in automatic promotion contention this season, the backlash was bound to come at some point.

His managerial sackings are akin to the Italian leagues where a lot of clubs tend to change figures in the dugout on a regular basis, but that’s not really done as much in England – or it didn’t until he arrived.

Bilic could’ve perhaps been given until the end of the season to turn things round but that didn’t happen, and Wilder is seemingly only a short-term fix unless he completely transforms their fortunes.

It’s probably the right time now for Pozzo to address the fanbase as they’re quite clearly worried – there’s only so much signing some exciting players during the transfer window can do for supporter morale.