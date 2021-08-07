‘Superb’, ‘Quality’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as second summer signing arrives

Nottingham Forest have completed their second signing of the summer with Philip Zinckernagel joining on a season-long loan deal.

Chris Hughton has had to be patient when it’s come to strengthening his squad this summer, with only summer signing arriving before now.

Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath arrived on a three-year deal following his departure from Club Brugge, with Zinckernagel now becoming signing number two.

Zinckernagel arrived at Watford from Bodo/Glimt in January, penning a deal until 2026. The winger scored 19 goals and registered 18 assists in 28 games for the Norwegian club in 2019/20.

The Danish winger helped Watford win automatic promotion last season, scoring one goal and chipping in five assists in 20 Championship outings.

But the Hornets have allowed the forward to leave Vicarage Road on a temporary basis, joining Forest on loan for the forthcoming campaign.

Whilst attacking reinforcements may not be the immediate priority for Forest at the moment, given their lack of options at left-back, they were desperate for attacking quality last season.

The Reds only scored 37 goals in 46 Championship matches last term, and desperately lacked firepower and guile in the final third.

Here, then, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the arrival…

Superb signing! — Wiktor Krzeminski (@KA4_production) August 7, 2021

THE SIGNING OF THE SEASON ANNOUNCE PROMOTION ADMINNNN — J☔️ but (@champagneuzi) August 7, 2021

Welcome to The City Ground!!! 👊 — Tracey M (@traceymillar64) August 7, 2021

Great signing. — Davo M (@davo261088) August 7, 2021

QUALITEH — AshRossDavis (@AshRossDavis1) August 7, 2021

Ayyeee nice one! 👍 — ᛒᚱᚨᛞᛚᛖᚢ (@Bvsnffcsg01) August 7, 2021

FINALLY AN OUTFIELD PLAYER — Josh Holland (@JoshHolland98) August 7, 2021