‘The signing makes sense’ – Nottingham Forest cast eyes over EFL star: The verdict

Nottingham Forest are currently scouting AFC Wimbledon’s Jack Rudoni, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

The report states that half of the Championship are currently watching the exciting midfielder, with Fulham, Hull City, Luton Town, Swansea City and West Brom also in pursuit.

As well as the divisional competition Forest seem set to face, Burnley, Leeds United and Wolves scouts are also keeping an eye on the 20-year-old’s development.

Scoring seven times and assisting a further three in the league this season, Rudoni has emerged as one of the stars of the third-tier.

Rudoni primarily operates as a winger, however, he is more than competent when deployed as a number 10.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Forest’s interest in the young midfielder…

George Dagless

I think he’s worth a look.

He’s a talented young footballer that under the right stewardship could become a real player.

That’s not to say Mark Robinson hasn’t been good for him, of course, as it is clear that he has had an impact on Rudoni but playing higher up would naturally be the next best step for him.

And that said, I can’t think of many better managers than Steve Cooper to help a player with that next step right now.

Of course, a Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola would improve Rudoni but he’s not going to be going to their clubs soon, you have to look at a realistic next step and Forest is certainly one.

And, that said, in Cooper they have a manager whose CV at improving young players is tried and tested – I think it could be a really good signing if it happens.

Charlie Gregory

This is exactly the type of signing you would expect and want Nottingham Forest to make.

It immediately strengthens them in the long-term because Rudoni is only 20 and is already looked impressive. He has plenty of potential and Forest will want to harvest as much talent from the EFL as they can to put a long-term plan in place for themselves.

Rudoni is also very good – as we’ve seen with Wimbledon this season. It means he could come in and potentially make an impact in the starting eleven already, which is a welcome boost as it aids them in the short-term too.

Simply put, the signing makes sense for Forest. Any club wants to have as much young and exciting talent that can do the business now as they can and Rudoni fits that bill. With plenty of solid players already at the City Ground, the Wimbledon man would be a more than welcome addition.

Ben Wignall

Rudoni would definitely be a potential signing that fits Forest’s general transfer plan of bringing in young, hungry players who they can develop.

Obviously they swayed away from it slightly in January to bring in Steve Cook and also they attempted to get Jed Wallace who is also very much at the peak of his powers, but Rudoni is someone who could potentially replace Philip Zinckernagel if the Reds cannot make that deal permanent next season.

The 20-year-old has proven to be very versatile for Wimbledon, starting off in the middle of the park but as time has gone on, Rudoni has proven to be more effective from out wide.

Seven goals and three assists from 26 League One games is a very good tally for someone inexperienced and his ability to play in a number of positions in attacking midfield would make him a good fit for Steve Cooper’s systems.

What I would say though is that if Forest end up winning promotion to the Premier League then it may be one to steer clear of – I’m not sure what Rudoni’s ceiling is but at the moment I wouldn’t be convinced it’s that of a Premier League player and I’d want to see him in the Championship first.