Nottingham Forest

‘The signing Hughton was looking for’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player agreement

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have confirmed their first signing of the January window.

Chris Hughton’s team are currently on a five-match unbeaten Championship run, which has seen them move three points clear of relegation.

However, if Forest want to retain their second-tier status in the coming months, January additions could prove crucial – with Hughton’s men already linked with a host of names since the winter window opened last Friday.

But whilst Hughton hasn’t been able to add to his first-team squad, youngster Marcelo Saraiva has joined from Brazilian side Sport Club Internacional, and will link up with Chris Cohen’s U23s side that currently sit top of the Professional Development League table.

Cohen’s men are the champions, and with the team currently five points clear, they’re only course to win consecutive league titles – and 18-year-old midfielder Saraiva, whose already been capped at international level by Guatemala despite his lack senior experience, should only improve the Young Reds chances of securing another title.

Here’s how the City Ground faithful have been reacting to the addition of Saraiva on Twitter:


