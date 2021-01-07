‘The signing Hughton was looking for’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player agreement

Nottingham Forest have confirmed their first signing of the January window.

Chris Hughton’s team are currently on a five-match unbeaten Championship run, which has seen them move three points clear of relegation.

However, if Forest want to retain their second-tier status in the coming months, January additions could prove crucial – with Hughton’s men already linked with a host of names since the winter window opened last Friday.

But whilst Hughton hasn’t been able to add to his first-team squad, youngster Marcelo Saraiva has joined from Brazilian side Sport Club Internacional, and will link up with Chris Cohen’s U23s side that currently sit top of the Professional Development League table.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Nottingham Forest players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Midfielder, former Scotland international, joined Forest on loan from Manchester United? Michael Stewart Paul Gerrard Andy Impey James Beaumont

Cohen’s men are the champions, and with the team currently five points clear, they’re only course to win consecutive league titles – and 18-year-old midfielder Saraiva, whose already been capped at international level by Guatemala despite his lack senior experience, should only improve the Young Reds chances of securing another title.

Here’s how the City Ground faithful have been reacting to the addition of Saraiva on Twitter:

Emmm wonder is he a defensive midfielder lol — Gordon Rowland (@gordieboy67) January 7, 2021

Yea … Welcome.. I really hope that Forest got a talented player.. but I think that's better to focus on first team adds, not for U23… Anyway… Maybe he can be a first team player — Nottingham Forest FC Serbia (@forest_serbia) January 7, 2021

Great signing. No doubt he will become a Forest legend in no time — Dan Cooper (@coopernffc) January 7, 2021

Even the youth team want some more defensive midfielders — Bradley (@McBrads95) January 7, 2021

Hes also qualifys for portugal and brazil, tbf he looks like a quality prospecthttps://t.co/YgGocZbx6f https://t.co/R98ibbq1TZ — Tuppa (@Tuppa44) January 7, 2021

Proper marketing genius. When news he was training with us hit the press, our comments on Facebook were FLOODED by Guatemalan fans, definitely going to help build the profile of the club overseas. #nffc https://t.co/YtS5W5TOsY — Jake (@jakeadkinsport) January 7, 2021

Forest jumping on that South American ease of work permit approval since Brexit bandwagon 😂👏🏻 https://t.co/Vm5LXn0QUm — anthony (@Anthony_Hornsby) January 7, 2021