The side-effects Sheffield Wednesday could feel should they seal transfer for 22-year-old

With the January transfer window drawing to a close, there are still plenty of issues still to be decided, one of which seemingly concerns Crewe Alexandra defender Harry Pickering.

According to reports from Football Insider, the 22-year-old left-back looks likely to leave the League One club this season, with Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday still interested in Pickering.

Both Blackburn and Wednesday have reportedly made bids for Pickering this month, and although the latest update claims that Rovers are in pole position for his signing, the Owls may still remain hopeful of bringing him to Hillsborough.

But what impact would it have on Wednesday if they are able to complete the signing of Pickering before the window closes this month?

Here, we take a look at two possible side-effects on Wednesday, of the club completing a deal to bring Pickering to the club from Crewe.

An improved attacking supply

Wednesday have struggled in front of goal this season, and despite being a left-back, it does seem as though Pickering has the potential to help improve that for the Owls.

As well as scoring four goals in all competitions this season, WhoScored report that Pickering averages 2.3 Key Passes per game this season in the league this season.

Given that is considerably more than anyone in the Wednesday squad this season – Barry Bannan tops that list with 1.6 – the recruitment of Pickering could certainly help the supply and chances created for the Owls’ attackers, potentially helping them boost their return in front of goal as they look to get out of trouble in the Championship relegation.

A move away for Matt Penney

Given Pickering is still at an early stage of his career, you do feel as though he could be a long-term option for Sheffield Wednesday on the left-hand side of their defence.

That is something that could be bad news for Matt Penney, and his prospects of establishing himself as a regular feature in the Owls’ side.

Penney has already struggled for game time with Wednesday this season – making just four league appearances – and the arrival of Pickering would no doubt push him further down the left-back pecking order at Hillsborough, making it even harder for him to secure a new contract with the club, with his current deal set to expire at the end of this season.

An impact on the manager search

It is worth noting that despite it now being a month since the sacking of Tony Pulis, Wednesday have yet to appoint a new manager on Hillsborough.

Now, you do have wonder whether completing a signing such as this could have an impact on Wednesday’s attempts to recruit a new manager.

It is can be the case that managers will have their own targets lined up if they are to take over at a club, and if they feel they may not be given the opportunity to bring those players in with the club pursuing their own potential signing – an impression that may be given if Wednesday complete the Pickering deal without appointing a replacement for Pulis – you wonder if it may put potential incumbents taking over in the Hillsborough dugout.