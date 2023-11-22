Highlights Aitor Karanka's appointment as Middlesbrough manager was a shock due to his lack of recognition outside of Spain, despite his assistant role under José Mourinho at Real Madrid.

Karanka had his biggest impact at Middlesbrough during the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons, leading the team to become a strong force in the Championship and earning promotion to the Premier League.

Karanka's tenure at Middlesbrough eventually went wrong in their Premier League campaign, where they struggled to compete and were ultimately relegated, leading to his dismissal.

In the modern game, there have been a number of managerial appointments which have raised eyebrows, but the manager or head coach has then gone on to make the doubters eat their words.

That was definitely the case at Middlesbrough, who ten years ago appointed a managerial novice as club legend Tony Mowbray's successor.

Mowbray had been in charge of his hometown club for five days short of a three-year period, but left with Boro 16th in the Championship after 12 games in the 2013/14 season, eight points between the final play-off place and also the last spot in the relegation zone.

Why was Aitor Karanka a shock appointment?

Despite being assistant to José Mourinho during the 'special one's' tenure at Real Madrid, not many people outside of Spain were aware of Aitor Karanka, who also led his nation's Under 16's side between 2008 and 2010.

The Spaniard won 14 of his first 32 games in charge before having his biggest impact on the club in the subsequent two seasons, as the Teesiders became one of the biggest forces in the division, only losing 20 of the following 92 regular season games.

When did Karanka have his biggest impact in charge of Middlesbrough?

Karanka used his connections with Mourinho and his native Spain to good effect, with Patrick Bamford being the leading light in Boro's 2014/15 season, which despite ending in a 2-0 defeat at Wembley to Norwich City, included a shock defeat of Manchester City in the FA Cup Fourth Round, with Bamford and Kike the difference makers.

The following season wouldn't follow the same pattern, as the likes of Christian Stuani and the return of Stewart Downing to his hometown club saw Boro regain their Premier League status for the first time since 2009.

It wasn't the most straightforward promotion however, with the most tense and dramatic final day shootouts played between the Reds and Brighton at a sold-out Riverside defining who would come second to Burnley after 46 games.

Ultimately, Boro secured a 1-1 draw which saw them promoted on a goal difference of +32 compared to the Seagulls' +30.

Where did it go wrong for Aitor Karanka at the Riverside Stadium?

Whilst it's never easy for any side to make the jump up to the Premier League and consolidate after so many years in the EFL wilderness, Karanka's side barely laid a glove on the elite of English football in their solitary campaign.

After a half-decent start that saw them unbeaten in their first three games, it would soon unravel for Karanka.

The Riverside Stadium played host to four of their five Premier League wins all season, and four of those came before Christmas, with the side going winless from Matchday 18 to Matchday 34.

Karanka was dismissed on March 16th 2017, with the club ten games into the aforementioned winless run, and three points from safety. Ultimately, Karanka's assistant Steve Agnew couldn't halt the slide and they were relegated with 28 points from 38 games.

What has Karanka said about his time on Teesside?

In recent days, the 50-year-old who went on to manage Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City has spoken about his relationship with the Boro faithful, and in particular, Chairman Steve Gibson.

"We built more than the relationship with coach and owner, we created almost a family." He stated.

What is currently going on at Middlesbrough?

At present, Michael Carrick is the man tasked with the job of emulating Karanka's previous success, as the Boro boss looks to end their seven-year hiatus from the top flight.

After being defeated by Coventry City in last season's play-off semi-finals, Boro made a slow start to this campaign and were winless until September 16th, but have soon climbed the table and will look to continue their recent momentum after the international break.