The Sheffield Wednesday youngsters who will be eyeing a breakthrough season in 22/23

Sheffield Wednesday are having a strong season this year and currently sit sixth in the league in a play-off spot.

With seven games to go for the Owls and Sunderland sitting just two points behind them, Wednesday will have to keep their quality up to make sure they secure their play-off spot for the end of the season.

This season we have been able to see glimmers of young players with promise, but here we focus on the players who may be able to take this to the next level and have properly breakthrough into the team next season.

Ciaran Brennan

The 21-year-old defender has had a taste at first team football this year making 11 appearances for the Owls and five starts.

In four of the games he’s played so far, his side have kept a clean sheet showing he is able to do his defensive duties well and build himself up to be a reliable figure in the side.

This season, we can see that Darren Moore has started to ease him into the side but as his game time grows, his confidence and knowledge of the game will continue to do so too.

Brennan’s on a long contract with Sheffield Wednesday meaning they have time to mould him into the kind of player they need him to be to fit in their team.

Obviously if Wednesday go up this season, it could make opportunities harder to come by for the youngster but also being around the higher standard of teammates and opponents, will allow him to push himself harder and reach a higher level too.

Therefore if he continues to work hard over summer and listens to his manager’s instructions, we could see him break through to the team next season.

“Sheffield

1 of 20 Barry Bannan? Everton Aston Villa Wolves Southampton

Alex Hunt

Alex Hunt signed his first professional contract with Wednesday in 2018 and made his debut the same year in his side’s Carabao Cup against Sunderland.

This season, Hunt has made an appearance for Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup and had a loan spell at Grimsby earlier in the season.

He did well at the National League side making 18 appearances and scoring one goal.

This led to him being loaned to League Two Oldham Athletic in January where he has so far made ten appearances.

Although Oldham are a struggling side, under the management of John Sheridan you can be sure that the 21-year-old is getting worked hard and learning a lot about the game.

When he returns to Sheffield Wednesday in summer, Darren Moore will have to make a decision over the player with his contract being up.

However even if Wednesday do go up, the experience Hunt has got from playing regular football in the league rather than U23 games in some respects puts him ahead of some of his young peers at the club and could see him then do well when around a higher standard of player at Sheffield Wednesday.

Although going straight into first team football may be a bit much too soon, there is no reason Alex Hunt can’t break through next season as long as he is given the time to put his practice to use amongst a higher standard of players.