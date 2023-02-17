The Sheffield Wednesday record that vindicates Darren Moore’s strong January transfer window stance: Opinion

The January transfer window can often be a frantic period but that wasn’t the case for Sheffield Wednesday, who did relatively little last month.

Cardiff City’s decision to recall Mark McGuinness was a real blow, with the experienced Aden Flint brought in to replace the classy centre-back.

Despite that, some felt another new centre-back was required, whilst Alex Mighten’s return to Nottingham Forest prompted calls for an attacker, even though he failed to do much at Hillsborough.

But, the deadline would pass and the Owls resisted the calls to bring in players. They didn’t panic when the deals they considered couldn’t come off.

Ultimately, we will see in May whether that lack of activity will cost them but it’s fair to say the early signs suggest they won’t.

Firstly, you can look to Ipswich Town as an example of what can happen when you do too much. The Tractor Boys were hot on the heels of Wednesday coming into 2023 but they’re now fourth, eight points behind Darren Moore’s side, who also have a game in hand.

Of course, they could come good but it’s another reminder that the mid-season window is tough and messing with a successful formula is risky.

A 3-0 win over Morecambe in the week turned out to be a memorable one for Wednesday, as they kept their 18th clean sheet of the league season, from just 30 games, which was a club record.

Crucially, it was their fourth in five games since McGuinness left, highlighting how those who have played since have stepped up in his absence.

It also offers an insight into why Wednesday are so successful, with Moore’s coaching ability and the way he sets the team up key to making them the defensive force they are.

No matter who plays, the same principles apply and it’s hard to score against the Yorkshire side.

Moore has changed keeper this season. He has seen McGuinnes leave. He has seen Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe suffer serious injuries. He has seen Dominic Iorfa come in and out of the team.

Yet, with all that going on, Wednesday have still managed to set a club record for clean sheets in February.

It really is a testament to the boss and the squad, who have developed a close bond and are clearly a very resilient bunch.

When the January window frenzy was coming to an end, there were some who had serious concerns about whether Wednesday would be able to last the distance.

We will find out in the coming months whether they do but the fact they’ve pulled clear in the past few weeks means Moore will feel his calm approach was the right one despite all the noise.

