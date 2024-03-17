Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's January signings boost survival hopes.

It has been a disappointing season for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, and they had looked in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

Wednesday made their worst start to a season in their history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, but performances and results have improved significantly under Danny Rohl.

Four new players arrived at Hillsborough in the January transfer window, and they have made a big impact, boosting the Owls' survival hopes.

Sheffield Wednesday - January 2024 signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent James Beadle Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Ike Ugbo Troyes Loan Ian Poveda Leeds United Loan Kristian Pedersen Swansea City Loan

Whatever the outcome of this season, it is set to be a busy summer for Wednesday as Rohl looks to stamp his mark on the squad, and there are a host of big names out of contract in the summer, including the likes of Liam Palmer, Di'Shon Bernard, Dominic Iorfa, Marvin Johnson, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass.

Rohl will have the option to release those who are out of contract, but he may also be keen to sell some of the contracted players who are not part of his plans.

With that in mind, we looked at three players that the Owls could realistically sell this summer.

Reece James

Defender James joined the Owls on loan from Blackpool in July 2022 before making the move permanent in the summer.

James starred for Wednesday as they won promotion last season, proving to be a reliable performer at centre-back, left-back and in midfield.

The 30-year-old scored one goal and registered four assists in 34 appearances last season, netting the third goal in the remarkable 5-1 comeback victory over Peterborough United in the semi-final second leg at Hillsborough.

James was a firm favourite of former manager Darren Moore, but he has found his game time limited under both Munoz and Rohl this campaign, and the arrival of Kristian Pedersen on loan from Swansea City in January has pushed him further down the pecking order.

Given James' vast League One experience, it is likely that he will be on the radar of third tier clubs in the summer, and while it would only be a minimal fee for his services, his departure would bring in some money for the club.

Mallik Wilks

Wilks arrived at Hillsborough from Hull City in August 2022, and after excelling for the Tigers in League One previously, big things were expected of the winger.

However, Wilks was plagued by injury during his first season with the Owls, scoring just two goals and providing five assists in 26 appearances in all competitions, and failing to nail down his place in the team when fit.

Wilks has struggled with injury once again this season, and it seems unlikely he will feature regularly in the remainder of the campaign with competition for places from the likes of Anthony Musaba, Djeidi Gassama and Ian Poveda.

Rohl has praised Wilks previously, telling The Star in January: "The last time I spoke about his performance - in Birmingham - he got injured. Now it’s about being ready. He has to do everything to be in shape, then he can help us. You can see he has quality, he has good finishing, he can keep the ball and he’s good one against one, but it’s about being fit.

"We need fit guys, we need performances. You need to be able to run a lot, sprint a lot, in my game. When he’s doing this then I’m happy as a manager."

At the age of 25, Wilks still has plenty of time to fulfil his potential, but it has not worked out for him in South Yorkshire, and it would be a surprise if Wednesday do not look to cash in on him this summer.

Michael Smith

Striker Smith joined Wednesday from local rivals Rotherham United in June 2022, and he played a crucial role in the Owls' promotion last season, scoring 20 goals and providing eight assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

However, Smith is another player who has fallen out of favour in the Championship, and he attracted interest from elsewhere in January, with BBC Derby Sport claiming Derby County made a loan offer for the 32-year-old, including a "significant wage contribution", but the Owls were said to be "demanding an excessive fee in return".

After Smith remained at Hillsborough, Rohl has continued to use the striker, and his height and physicality make him a useful option to have in the squad, but there are big question marks over whether he has a long-term future at the club.

Given his excellent League One goalscoring record, Wednesday could look to keep Smith next season if they are relegated, but if they stay in the Championship, he may be surplus to requirements.

Derby could reignite their interest in Smith in the summer, but he should have no shortage of third tier suitors if he becomes available.