It has been a much-improved season for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship so far.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Wednesday have made significant progress under Danny Rohl this campaign, and while a play-off push may be a step too far, a top-half finish could potentially be on the cards.

It was a busy summer for the Owls with 11 new signings arriving during the course of the transfer window, and many of those new additions have made a big impact in the opening months of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday summer signings Player From Loan/Permanent James Beadle Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Ben Hamer Watford Permanent Yan Valery Angers Permanent Max Lowe Sheffield United Permanent Svante Ingelsson Hansa Rostock Permanent Nathaniel Chalobah West Bromwich Albion Permanent Shea Charles Southampton Loan Olaf Kobacki Arka Gdynia Permanent Jamal Lowe Bournemouth Permanent Charlie McNeill Manchester United Permanent Ike Ugbo Troyes Permanent

In addition to their strong transfer business, Wednesday also tied many of their stars down to new deals, including the likes of Liam Palmer, Di'Shon Bernard, Dominic Iorfa, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass, ensuring they will avoid a repeat of the scenario that saw 19 senior players out of contract this summer.

However, some Owls players are set to enter the final six months of their current contracts, and we looked at who will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement outside of England and potentially overseas, away from Hillsborough when the January transfer window opens.

Pol Valentin

Defender Pol Valentin made the move to Wednesday from Spanish side Sporting Gijon last summer, and he made 40 appearances in all competitions last season.

Valentin endured a tough start to his Owls career, but he was one of the club's most improved players over the course of the campaign, establishing himself as a firm fan favourite.

The 27-year-old lost his place in the team at the start of this season following the arrival of Yan Valery from Angers, but Wednesday missed him during his absence, and they have looked much better since his return to the starting line-up.

The Owls rejected a bid from Maccabi Tel Aviv for Valentin in September, but it is believed that the Israeli side could make another approach in the future, so of all of those whose contracts expire in the summer, the Spaniard is the player the Owls may fear losing the most.

Akin Famewo

Defender Akin Famewo joined Wednesday from Norwich City in the summer of 2022, and he has been a reliable performer for the club over the past two-and-a-half years.

Famewo was not always a regular starter during the early stages of his time at Hillsborough, but Rohl is known to be a big fan of the 26-year-old, and he was producing his best form in an Owls shirt until suffering a serious muscle injury in late October.

The defender is set to be sidelined for a few more months as he continues his recovery, and that could potentially deter clubs from offering him a pre-contract deal in January.

Wednesday are reportedly keen to tie Famewo down to a new contract, which would be a deserved reward for his strong performances earlier this season, and they will be hoping to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

Marvin Johnson

Winger Marvin Johnson arrived at Hillsborough from Middlesbrough in August 2021, and Wednesday exercised their option to keep him at the club for a further year this summer.

Johnson was surprisingly frozen out by former manager Xisco Munoz at the start of last season, much to the frustration of Owls supporters, but he was immediately brought back into the fold by Rohl, and he went on to score four goals and provide four assists in 30 appearances.

His spot in the team came under threat once again in the summer following the signing of Max Lowe from Sheffield United, but he remains a crucial player for Wednesday, and Rohl recently praised him for his attitude and his willingness to fight for his place.

Having just turned 34, Johnson is entering the latter stages of his career, so an overseas move may be appealing to him, but if he continues his current form, the Owls could offer him another extension in the summer.

Callum Paterson

Callum Paterson made the move to Wednesday from Cardiff City in September 2020, and he has played in a host of different positions for the club over the last four years, including centre-back, wing-back, central midfield and up front.

As with Johnson, the Owls triggered an option to keep Paterson at Hillsborough for a further year this summer, but he surprisingly found himself out of favour at the start of the season.

It was revealed in August that Paterson was free to leave the club if a suitable offer came along, and given that he did not make his first league appearance of the season until early October, it seemed likely that stance would remain the same in January.

However, Paterson has been used more frequently by Rohl in recent weeks, and a number of strong cameo appearances from the bench have given the German food for thought ahead of the winter window.

Michael Smith

Striker Michael Smith joined Wednesday from Rotherham United in June 2022, and he played a key role in his side's promotion from League One in his first season at the club, scoring 20 goals and registering eight assists in 49 games.

Smith's minutes became a little more limited in the Championship, and after he scored just four goals in 34 appearances last season, it was widely assumed he would depart Hillsborough in the summer, with Wrexham believed to have been one of the clubs interested in the 33-year-old.

However, with Ike Ugbo, Jamal Lowe and Charlie McNeill all struggling for form, Smith has played a much bigger role this campaign than anyone could have expected, and he has already surpassed his goal tally from the whole of last season.

Whether Smith has a future at the club beyond the summer remains to be seen, but if he can maintain his current form, it may be difficult for Rohl not to offer him a new contract.