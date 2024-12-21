It has been a promising first half of the season for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship, but they are facing a big January transfer window.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Wednesday have made clear progress under Danny Rohl this term, and while a play-off push may be a step too far at this stage, a top-half finish is certainly a realistic ambition.

Rohl oversaw a huge rebuild in the summer, with 11 new players arriving at Hillsborough during the course of the transfer window, and there were also a number of high-profile departures.

Sheffield Wednesday summer departures Player New club Loan/Permanent Cameron Dawson Rotherham United Permanent Ciaran Brennan Newport County Permanent Adam Alimi-Adetoro FC Halifax Town Permanent Mackenzie Maltby Scarborough Athletic Loan Reece James Rotherham United Permanent Will Vaulks Oxford United Permanent George Byers Port Vale Permanent Tyreeq Bakinson Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Jay Glover Matlock Town Permanent Juan Delgado Everton de Vina del Mar Permanent Mallik Wilks Rotherham United Loan Lee Gregory Mansfield Town Permanent Bailey Cadamarteri Lincoln City Loan

With January fast approaching, Rohl has already spoken of his desire to bring in "impact players" to bolster the squad, but while much of the focus will be on incomings, there may also be a few outgoings.

Wednesday do not have too many sellable assets, but they could potentially receive big money bids for some of their stars in January, and we looked at three players they may be at risk of losing during the winter window.

Pierce Charles

Goalkeeper Pierce Charles is the Wednesday player that seems likely to attract the most transfer interest in January.

Charles has long been incredibly highly-rated at Hillsborough, and his profile has increased in recent months after some impressive performances for Northern Ireland at international level.

The 19-year-old seems likely to become the Owls' number one goalkeeper next season, but with Brighton & Hove Albion loanee James Beadle currently firmly established as Rohl's first choice, his game time will be limited in the second half of the season.

While Charles is yet to establish himself in the Wednesday team, Premier League clubs are reportedly monitoring his progress, with Aston Villa believed to be among those interested, and that will be a big concern for the South Yorkshire outfit.

Even if Charles is not the subject of a bid from a top flight club in January, he could potentially still be on the move as a number of EFL sides are said to be keen to sign him on loan.

Djeidi Gassama

Winger Djeidi Gassama joined Wednesday from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, and he endured a tough start to his time at Hillsborough.

In fairness to Gassama, he was far from the only player to struggle under Xisco Munoz in the early stages of last season, and he improved significantly under Rohl's guidance, ending the campaign with four goals and three assists in 37 games.

While Gassama is yet to fully nail down his place in the team, he has been more of a regular fixture in the Owls' starting line-up this season, and he is beginning to deliver on his potential more consistently.

It may be too soon for Gassama to make the step up to the Premier League, but the 21-year-old will likely be on the radar of other clubs, and his strike against Brentford in the EFL Cup in October may have caught the eye of top flight sides.

Bailey Cadamarteri

After a prolific spell in the academy, Wednesday supporters had long called for striker Bailey Cadamarteri to be given a chance in the first-team, and he was handed an opportunity shortly after Rohl's arrival last season.

Cadamarteri made a huge impact after his introduction to the team to breathe new life into the Owls' season, and while his form declined a little in the second half of the season, he finished the campaign with a total of five goals and one assist in 25 appearances.

After the signings of Ike Ugbo, Jamal Lowe and Charlie McNeill, Cadamarteri was allowed to join League One side Lincoln City on loan in the summer, and it has proven to be a productive move for the 19-year-old so far.

Given the way Cadamarteri is developing at Sincil Bank, Wednesday will be reluctant to recall him in January, but if he continues to impress for the Imps, it is possible that other clubs could decide to make a bid for the striker - although he cannot play for another club until next season due to the fact he has made appearances for two different teams in 2024-25.

Premier League and Championship sides were said to be keen on Cadamarteri in the summer, and should any of his suitors reignite their interest in January, the Owls could have a big decision to make.