After an inconsistent start to the season, Sheffield Wednesday will likely be hoping to do business in the January transfer window.

Wednesday narrowly avoided relegation last season following an incredible turnaround under Danny Rohl, and they have had a decent first few months of the new campaign, but they have been unpredictable at times.

With some clear weaknesses in the squad, Rohl will be keen to enter the market for reinforcements in January, but he could also look to sanction the departures of some of those who are not in his plans.

A host of senior players departed Hillsborough as part of Rohl's summer rebuild, but with game time remaining limited for some in the early stages of this season, there could be further exits during the winter window.

Sheffield Wednesday summer departures Player New club Loan/Permanent Cameron Dawson Rotherham United Permanent Ciaran Brennan Newport County Permanent Adam Alimi-Adetoro FC Halifax Town Permanent Mackenzie Maltby Scarborough Athletic Loan Reece James Rotherham United Permanent Will Vaulks Oxford United Permanent George Byers Port Vale Permanent Tyreeq Bakinson Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Jay Glover Matlock Town Permanent Juan Delgado Everton de Vina del Mar Permanent Mallik Wilks Rotherham United Loan Lee Gregory Mansfield Town Permanent Bailey Cadamarteri Lincoln City Loan

With less than two months until the January window opens, we looked at some of the Owls players who could be on the move.

Pierce Charles

Goalkeeper Pierce Charles is one of Wednesday's brightest young talents, and he looks set to have a big future at Hillsborough.

Charles started all four of the Owls' EFL Cup games this season, and he has earned plenty of plaudits for his performances for the Northern Ireland senior team during the recent international breaks.

It seems inevitable that Charles will become Wednesday's number one goalkeeper next season, but with James Beadle currently established as first choice, it will be difficult for him to displace the Brighton & Hove Albion loanee this campaign.

With that in mind, it could be good for Charles to play regular first team football in the second half of the season to prepare him to take over from Beadle in the summer, and a loan move may be on the cards.

Ben Hamer is now back to full fitness, so Rohl would have adequate cover for Beadle should he allow Charles to depart temporarily, and there will be no shortage of EFL interest in the 19-year-old if he becomes available.

Gabriel Otegbayo

Defender Gabriel Otegbayo joined Wednesday in March following a short trial period, and despite initially being expected to be an academy player, he has become increasingly involved in the first team in recent weeks.

Otegbayo featured in three of the Owls' four EFL Cup games this season, and he put in an incredibly assured display in the 1-1 draw at Premier League side Brentford in the fourth round as he kept stars such as Bryan Mbeumo, Fabio Carvalho, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade and Yoane Wissa largely quiet.

The fact that Rohl opted to start Otegbayo against the Bees shows the strong trust he has in the 19-year-old, and he was handed his league debut as a substitute against Norwich City earlier this month, which could suggest that the German sees him as part of his plans.

However, with competition for places from the likes of Dominic Iorfa, Di'Shon Bernard, Michael Ihiekwe and Akin Famewo, Otegbayo's opportunities are likely to be limited this season, and as with Charles, a loan move in January could be hugely beneficial for the defender.

Callum Paterson

Callum Paterson made the move to Hillsborough from Cardiff City in September 2020, and he has played in a host of positions for Wednesday over the last four years, including right-back, centre-back, central midfield, out wide and up front.

After returning from injury towards the end of last season, Paterson played an important role in his side's survival, and the Owls triggered their option to keep him at the club for another year this summer.

However, despite Rohl deciding to retain Paterson's services, the Scot has found himself out of favour this season, and while he has featured a little more regularly as a substitute in recent weeks, his future at the club looks in serious doubt ahead of the January window.

The Star claimed that Paterson was free to depart in the summer if Wednesday received a suitable offer, and given his lack of involvement this season, it seems unlikely that Rohl's stance on the 30-year-old will have changed.

Charlie McNeill

Striker Charlie McNeill joined Wednesday on a free transfer this summer following his release by Manchester United, with the club reportedly fighting off competition from Lazio, Torino, LA Galaxy and Toronto to land his signature.

Given the strong interest in McNeill, he looked to be an exciting signing for the Owls, and he enjoyed a dream debut for the club as he scored twice in the 2-1 win at Hull City in the EFL Cup first round in August.

However, McNeill has struggled to build on his impressive start to life at Wednesday, and he is yet to feature in the league this season, while he has frequently been left out of the matchday squad altogether.

Given the fact that many of the Owls' other strikers have failed to deliver this season, McNeill will be concerned that Rohl has not given him a chance, and a loan move in January could be the perfect way for him to force his way into contention at Hillsborough.