It has been a much-improved few weeks for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Wednesday were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, but it was a tough start to life back in the second tier.

The Owls made the worst start to a season in their history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, but results and performances have picked up significantly under Danny Rohl.

With his side closing in on safety, Rohl will undoubtedly be keen to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, and he could sanction the departure of a number of players who are not in his plans.

We looked at some of the Wednesday players who could be set to leave the club next month.

Tyreeq Bakinson

Midfielder Bakinson joined the Owls from Bristol City last summer, but after initially playing regularly last season, he fell out of favour over the course of the campaign.

Bakinson was surprisingly brought back into the fold by Munoz at the start of this season, featuring in five of Wednesday's opening 10 league games, but his game time has become limited since the Spaniard's exit.

The 25-year-old was included in the matchday squad for the first time under Rohl earlier this month, but Will Vaulks, George Byers, Barry Bannan, John Buckley and Jeff Hendrick are all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Buckley or Hendrick being recalled in January could hand Bakinson an opportunity, but at this point, it seems unlikely he has a future at the club.

Rio Shipston

Midfielder Shipston was frequently included in the matchday squad under Darren Moore last season, and he made four substitute appearances in all competitions.

However, despite being included in Wednesday's pre-season training camp in Spain, Shipston was not handed a squad number at the start of the season.

Rohl has shown a willingness to give opportunities to young players, with striker Bailey Cadamarteri establishing himself as a regular starter at senior level under the German, but Shipston has not been called upon so far.

With plenty of competition for places in midfield, Shipston's minutes are likely to remain restricted, and a loan spell in League One, League Two or the National League would be hugely beneficial for his development.

Lee Gregory

Gregory arrived at Hillsborough in August 2021 from Stoke City, and his tireless performances have established him as a firm fan favourite.

The 35-year-old played a crucial role as the Owls won promotion from League One last season, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 47 appearances in all competitions, and he remained a regular at the start of this campaign.

However, with Rohl favouring younger, pacier players who are capable of pressing, Gregory's game time has become limited, and he has not been included in the matchday squad in recent weeks, despite injuries to the likes of Michael Smith and Josh Windass.

Rohl said in November that "the door is still open" for Gregory, but with the Owls likely to bring in at least one new striker in January, he could fall further down the pecking order.

Journalist Darren Witcoop claims that League One clubs are interested in Gregory ahead of the transfer window, and his exit feels inevitable.