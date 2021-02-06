The Sheffield Wednesday dilemmas Thompson will be facing ahead of today’s 3pm kick-off v Millwall

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to continue their fine form in the Championship when they take on Millwall at The Den this afternoon.

Even though the Owls remain second from bottom in the table, a run of four wins in five league games has pushed them to within three points of safety, but it has more importantly dragged plenty of other sides into the relegation battle.

Neil Thompson has been the reason for the turnaround, with the interim boss doing a superb job since he took over following Tony Pulis’ sacking.

The win at Bournemouth in the week was perhaps his best result in charge, so changes are expected to be kept to a minimum, as Wednesday put in a fine performance on the south coast to pick up three points.

However, there will still be some dilemmas facing the experienced coach, and here we look at two of them…

Whether to start Kadeem Harris

The winger was a major threat when he came on in the week, impressing with his direct style and pace.

Thankfully for Wednesday, there was an end product too, as Harris put in a fantastic cross that was headed home by Jordan Rhodes to seal the three points.

Harris had been a regular earlier in the campaign, but he has played a more limited role in recent weeks, and it may be what he needed to get back to his best.

When he’s on form, the ex-Cardiff man is a major threat at this level, and in a game where Wednesday will hope to have more of the ball than they had in the week, Harris could have an important role to play.

Does Jordan Rhodes start?

Another dilemma will be centred around Rhodes.

In truth, the striker has had a tough time of things at Hillsborough, but he scored the winner in the week, and it may be the catalyst for Rhodes going on a good run of form.

If he can get anywhere near to the player he used to be, he will be a massive asset in Wednesday’s push to avoid relegation, and it may be about giving him a run in the team.

Whether that’s alongside Callum Paterson or instead of the Scotsman it remains to be seen.