The Sheffield Wednesday dilemmas facing Darren Moore today ahead of Lincoln clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to continue their excellent recent run on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to Sincil Bank to face Lincoln City.

The Owls go into that match having won eight of their last ten games, a run that has propelled them to fifth in the current League One standings, eight point adrift of an automatic promotion place.

Lincoln meanwhile, have endured a below par season to date, sitting 18th in the third-tier standings, just four points clear of the relegation zone.

This therefore, does feel like something of an opportunity for Wednesday to further strengthen their promotion chances this afternoon.

Even so, there are still likely to be some issues for Wednesday manager Darren Moore to consider going into this game, given the weight of expectation that could be on them in this game.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Sheffield Wednesday dilemmas that Moore is facing going into this one, right here.

Does he bring Lee Gregory back into the side?

One selection call for Moore to consider this afternoon, is whether or not to bring Lee Gregory back into the starting lineup.

The 33-year-old is Wednesday’s top scorer this season, having scored eight goals in 24 league games this season, while also supplying five assists for good measure, although he has not featured for the Owls in since January due to a foot injury.

Moore has confirmed that the striker could now return to action on Saturday, but he will have to secide whether Gregory is match fit for that role, and after that fine recent run of form, whether he can justify dropping another player to bring the 33-year-old back into the side.

Does he rotate?

Beyond the potential return of Gregory, there are other selection issues that Moore may want to consider for this one.

Saturday’s game is the third in seven days for Sheffield Wednesday, and in this league, that can be a tiring effort for certain players, especially considering the frantic nature of the Owls’ win over Burton in midweek.

As a result, with plenty of football still to be played this season, Moore may be tempted to play things somewhat safer here, potentially changing certain members of his side to avoid the risk of picking up any injuries that could rule them out on a longer term basis.