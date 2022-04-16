The Sheffield Wednesday dilemmas facing Darren Moore ahead of MK Dons clash at 7:45pm

Sheffield Wednesday face a very difficult trip to Milton Keynes Dons this evening with a lot riding on the result in the League One play-off picture.

The Owls have worked tirelessly to give themselves a great chance of securing a top six finish despite starting the season slowly.

The Dons will have their eyes on profiting on Rotherham United’s drop-off in form to snatch second place in the dying embers of the campaign.

Wednesday assembled a very deep squad in the summer window and therefore Darren Moore has a lot of options to utilise in the run-in.

Here, we have taken a look at three dilemmas facing Moore ahead of this evening’s fixture…

Berahino or Paterson

Callum Paterson and Lee Gregory has probably been the Owls’ most reliable front pairing this season, amongst many combinations given a chance, and in such a crucial encounter, Moore could lean on the Scotsman.

However, Saido Berahino has grown into the campaign in the last month or so and carries a more reliable goal threat.

Paterson is astute at occupying defenders and combining with more mobile forwards, he appears to be the more likely partner to get the best out of Gregory.

If, of course, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing does not keep his place at the top of the pitch.

Experienced fringe players

Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean have shored up the defence since arriving in January, but have seen key players in years gone by, in Liam Palmer and Dominic Iorfa, slip down the pecking order.

Palmer, in particular, has been an excellent leader through some testing times in recent years and has an elite ball playing ability for a defender at League One level. He makes a bold case to return.

Rotation

With the quick turnaround to host Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday, Moore has a lot to consider in terms of his team selection.

The Railwaymen should be no match for the Owls on their home patch, but they picked up an impressive 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon on Friday and will play with a lot of freedom at Hillsborough.

Moore will probably go strong at MK and rotate for the visit of Crewe, but with their relegation confirmed it is certainly a potential banana skin.