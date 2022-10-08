The Sheffield Wednesday dilemmas Darren Moore has as Sheffield Wednesday prepare for Cheltenham Town clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to return to winning ways this afternoon when they welcome Cheltenham Town to Hillsborough.

The Owls, who currently sit third in the third-tier standings, have accumulated 23 points from their 12 league matches thus far.

Moore’s side suffered a third defeat of the season during the week against the current League One leaders, with Plymouth Argyle running out as 2-1 winners at Home Park.

Now, all of the attention is on today’s clash with a Cheltenham side who have won three of their last four matches, keeping two successive clean sheets in the process.

Here, we take a look at a couple of selection dilemmas that Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has ahead of kick-off later today…

LCB conundrum

The left-sided centre-back position has taken hit after hit already this season, and whilst they have been able to solve the issue each time, they have been really unfortunate with injuries to the likes of Akin Famewo and Mark McGuinness.

As a result of the absence of the aforementioned duo, Reece James has been tasked with operating on the left side of a defensive three.

However, now the Blackpool loanee is an injury doubt for today’s clash, meaning that Moore might have to be even more creative.

A report from Yorkshire Live has revealed that McGuinness is edging closer to full fitness, but whether or not he will be fit enough to start today is another question.

A return for Mallik Wilks

Mallik Wilks missed out on the midweek defeat at Plymouth Argyle after picking up a slight hamstring issue, and the same report from Yorkshire Live suggested he could be back.

Should he be deemed fit enough for a return, he will likely feature from the bench, given the attacking options that Moore currently has available to him.

With Josh Windass, Lee Gregory, Michael Smith and Callum Paterson all competing to feature from the off, Wilks will more than likely take a spot on the bench.

However, amidst a point of the season where fixtures are coming thick and fast, Moore may look to freshen things up and take action to avoid injuries.