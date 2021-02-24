The Sheffield Wednesday decisions facing Thompson ahead of tonight’s clash with Brentford at 7pm

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to turn the Championship table on its head this evening against Brentford.

Neil Thompson’s side suffered a defeat to Birmingham City over the weekend, thrusting them into deeper relegation worry in the Championship.

With the fixtures coming thick and fast, they have a chance to get their fight for survival back on track tonight when they travel to London to take on Brentford.

Thomas Frank has watched his side lose three on the spin, but they still sit second in the table and pose a serious test for Sheffield Wednesday.

And, after the weekend defeat, Thompson has a lot to weigh up…

Replacing Liam Shaw

Shaw is just about to start a two-match suspension following his red card in the aforementioned defeat to Birmingham.

Thompson has to decide whether he goes with the solidity of Joey Pelupessy when it comes to replacing him or the more adventurous option of a player like Izzy Brown, with the view of Barry Bannan and Sam Hutchinson tucking in behind him.

It’s going to be tough for Wednesday against Brentford and Pelupessy feels the right option, but the unpredictability of Brown might well work in the Yorkshire side’s favour if they want to catch the Bees cold following a poor run of form.

A dilemma, indeed.

A change in formation?

It’s been widely accepted that Thompson got it wrong against Birmingham with a 4-4-2.

Wednesday’s better performances this season under their interim boss have come with a 3-5-2 formation, or a variant of that.

Simply, he has to revert back to that tonight and then make his personnel selections to see fit.

Adam Reach might come in at left wing-back, whilst Bannan and Hutchinson (plus one more) can provide a midfield axis. You’ve still got two forwards on the pitch, but even then, they have to be the right players.

Jordan Rhodes is pushing for a recall to a system that suits him if it is to be 3-5-2.