Highlights Simon Moore, the former number one goalkeeper for Sheffield United during their League One title-winning season, now serves as a backup keeper for Coventry City in the Championship.

Kieron Freeman, who helped Sheffield United secure the League One title, currently plays for the National League side Oldham Athletic after unsuccessful spells with Swansea City, Swindon Town, and Portsmouth.

Jack O'Connell, who was instrumental in Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League, retired from football this year at the age of 29 due to knee injuries.

Sheffield United strolled to the League One title after six seasons in the division. Chris Wilder led his boyhood club to 100 points.

Since then, they’ve been in the Premier League, dropped back to the Championship, and are now in the Premier League again.

We’ve looked back at the starting 11 that clinched the League One title in the 2016/17 season against Northampton Town in April 2017, as well as where they are now.

11 Simon Moore - Coventry City

In Simon Moore’s first season at Sheffield United, he made sure he was their number one. Moore was named in the PFA League One Team of the Year in their promotion season.

Now aged 33, Moore plays for Coventry City in the Championship. He’s used as a backup keeper for the Sky Blue.

10 Kieron Freeman - Oldham Athletic

Kieron Freeman was in his second season with Sheffield United when he helped them secure the League One title.

After failed spells with Swansea City, Swindon Town, and Portsmouth, he’s now with National League side Oldham Athletic.

9 Chris Basham - Sheffield United

Comfortable playing both at the back and in midfield, Basham signed from Blackpool in 2014.

He has been with Sheffield United ever since and is now in the Premier League with the club.

8 Jack O’Connell - Retired

Jack O’Connell signed from Brentford in 2016 and slotted straight into the side. He was part of the side that got promoted to the Premier League.

O’Connell retired from football this year, aged 29, because of knee injuries.

7 Jake Wright - Without a club

An experienced player at League One level, Jake Wright signed from Oxford United after six years with the club.

Wright left Sheffield United after their promotion to the Premier League. He last played for Boston United but is currently without a club.

6 Daniel Lafferty - Sligo Rovers

Left back Daniel Lafferty was on loan from Burnley in Sheffield United’s promotion season. He made the move permanent the following season.

After leaving Sheffield United, Lafferty moved to Northern Ireland and is now with Sligo Rovers.

5 Paul Coutts - Inverurie Loco Works

Scottish midfielder Paul Coutts joined from Derby County and played 124 times for Sheffield United.

Coutts is now with Inverurie Loco Works Football Club who played in the Scottish Highland Football League.

4 John Fleck - Sheffield United

After playing over 150 games for Coventry City, John Fleck joined Sheffield United in 2016. He’s still with the club now in the Premier League.

3 Samir Carruthers - Chelmsford City

After joining in January 2017, Samir Carruthers slotted straight into the side and made 14 appearances that season.

After struggling the following season, Carruthers left Sheffield United for Oxford United on loan. He’s now with Chelmsford City in the National League South.

2 Leon Clarke - Kettering Town

Despite playing for the blue half of Sheffield early in his career, Leon Clarke became a big part of Sheffield United’s squad.

After playing in the Premier League for Sheffield United, he left for Shrewsbury Town. He’s now with Kettering Town in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

1 Jay O’Shea - Brisbane Roar

Jay O’Shea was only on loan for the back end of the 2017/17 season, making 10 appearances that season.

He’s now with Brisbane Roar in the A-League in Australia.