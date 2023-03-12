The Sheffield United players whose futures at Bramall Lane are uncertain

Sheffield United saw their lead over third place cut to just four points as they fell to a disappointing defeat at home to Luton Town in the Championship yesterday.

Whilst Paul Heckingbottom’s side remain in a commanding position, Middlesbrough’s form means they are likely to be pushed all the way in the battle to win automatic promotion.

Failure to go up this season will have massive consequences for the Blades, who are subject to a take over bid and there are question marks over the future of many key players at Bramall Lane due to their contract situation.

With that in mind, we look at TWO players who face an uncertain future as the summer approaches…

Iliman Ndiaye

This is the one that Sheffield United fans will fear the most.

The Senegal international has been outstanding this season and you could make a strong case to say he is the best player outside the top-flight.

Therefore, interest in the player was always inevitable, with Everton believed to have made a big move to land Ndiaye in January but the Blades stood firm and he remained at the club.

It could be a different story in the summer though as the forward will enter the final 12 months of his contract and a sale seems certain if Heckingbottom’s men don’t win promotion.

This is also linked to the ownership as if nobody comes in, he is the main man in the squad in terms of recouping a significant fee.

Have any of these 25 ex-Sheffield United players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 James Beattie Yes No

Oli McBurnie

One player who the Blades may not get any money for is Oli McBurnie.

The striker will see his deal with Sheffield United expire in the summer, meaning he is just a matter of months away from becoming a free agent and being able to go elsewhere for nothing.

He is still contributing on the pitch and remains an important part of Heckingbottom’s plans for now but his future is up in the air.

Again, this is likely to be linked to promotion but either way, talks are not expected to take place with the Scottish international until the Blades know what division they will be playing their football in next season.

So, it’s fair to say that Sheffield United are embarking on what is a critical period for the club as they chase promotion in the coming months.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.