Sheffield United are vying to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, after suffering relegation from the top flight just last season.

Amid the club's quest to win promotion from the Championship, the Blades enjoyed a busy January transfer window under the stewardship of new owners Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy.

Chris Wilder's men welcomed several new signings, such as the permanent addition of striker Tom Cannon from Leicester City, who had previously been on loan with second tier rivals Stoke City, as well as the likes of Hamza Choudhury and Ben Brereton Diaz, who joined on loan from Leicester and Southampton respectively, and can both agree permanent terms in South Yorkshire come the summer.

Deadline day was a busy one for the Blades too, as they brought in former Arsenal defender Rob Holding on loan from Crystal Palace, as well as a duo of signings who were brought in by AI-driven data analysis- Nigerian forward Christian Nwachukwu and Peruvian winger Jefferson Caceres.

The winter window also saw the Bramall Lane outfit wave their goodbyes to Ismaila Coulibaly, who joined Austrian side LASK in a permanent switch, while youngster Louie Marsh joined Fleetwood Town on loan.

Meanwhile, Football League World takes a look at the two players who will be leaving the Blades on a free transfer in the summer, if nothing changes between now and the end of the season:

Rhian Brewster

Rhian Brewster joined the South Yorkshire outfit from Premier League giants Liverpool back in 2020 for a fee of £23.5m, and it would be fair to say that his acquisition has not proven to be good value for money.

The striker failed to score a single goal during the 2020/21 campaign, when the Blades were relegated from the top-flight to the Championship.

His season best tally across all competitions for the Bramall Lane outfit arrived in 2021/22, when he scored just three goals in the Championship, and one in the EFL Cup.

Rhian Brewster's 2023/24 Premier League stats Appearances 13 Starts 3 Goals 0 Assists 0

Brewster once again failed to register a Premier League goal for the Blades last season, as Wilder's men once again suffered relegation back to the second tier.

He has struggled in front of goal this term too, so the South Yorkshire club could be unlikely to renew his terms once his contract comes to an end at the end of the campaign.

Jack Robinson

The other Blades player whose contract with the club comes to an end at the conclusion of the current season is that of defender Jack Robinson.

Robinson first joined Wilder's men from Nottingham Forest in January 2020, and has subsequently become a stalwart at Bramall Lane, who has operated in both a back three and a back four for the club over the years.

He was close to being an ever present player for the Blades in the Premier League last term, as he made 34 top-flight outings, notching one goal and one assist in the process.

Meanwhile, this campaign he has largely continued to feature in Wilder's defence, and became increasingly important when fellow centre-half Harry Souttar, who was on loan from Leicester, suffered a season-ending injury and had to return to his parent club.