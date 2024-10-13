Sheffield United saw quite a few players leave last summer, including Oliver Norwood.

Norwood was just one of a few fairly long-serving players to depart Bramall Lane, with Chris Basham, Wes Foderingham, Max Lowe and the late George Baldock also leaving the club following the end of their deals in South Yorkshire, as well as Derby County summer signing Ben Osborn.

The Blades also saw Oli McBurnie, John Egan and Jordan Amissah leave for nothing, and Daniel Jebbison opted to leave the Blades for Championship rivals Watford.

Cameron Archer, Jayden Bogle, Will Osula, Bénie Traoré and Auston Trusty, meanwhile, all departed for undisclosed fees.

With plenty of players leaving Bramall Lane in recent months, quite a few additions have been required to replace them, with some first-teamers also going out on loan.

United have also used the loan market to their disposal - and some of their current loanees could help to take them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Because so many players left the club during the summer, it's no surprise that there aren't many United players out of contract in 2025.

Aside from loanees Alfie Gilchrist, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Harry Souttar, we take a look at the two other players who are set to leave the club next year, as things stand.

Jack Robinson

Jack Robinson has missed a decent chunk of the season through an injury - and that's a shame for him - because he was only just adapting to life as captain on the field.

Despite recently returning to the bench, he could find it difficult to earn a place back in the starting lineup, with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Harry Souttar forming a good partnership.

There's still a good chance that Robinson will secure a decent amount of game time under his belt, because there's a real chance that one of Ahmedhodzic or Souttar will become unavailable at some point.

However, he may spend the foreseeable future on the bench and if he doesn't end up starting most games between now and the end of this term, it will be interesting to see whether he's offered a new deal.

What league the Blades are in next season may also depend on whether he gets a new contract, but he may be seen as a good squad player regardless.

Rhian Brewster

Striker Rhian Brewster hasn't enjoyed the best time at Bramall Lane.

Signing from Liverpool in a reported £23.5m deal back in 2020, he hasn't been able to provide value for money and has spent a decent chunk of his time in South Yorkshire on the sidelines with injuries.

It's a major shame that he hasn't been a success for the Blades, because he had a huge amount of potential and could have been sold for a very decent amount in the future.

He was a Chris Wilder signing though and depending on how he performs this term, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the former England youth international earn another contract.

His scoring rate needs to improve though - because he needs to show that he can be a major asset going forward.