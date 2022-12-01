The Sheffield United player who has seen his market value drop by 44% – but why?

Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster has endured a difficult few years since his move to Bramall Lane.

The 22-year-old began his career with Chelsea but never made a senior appearance at Stamford Bridge, before moving to Liverpool in 2015.

Brewster was an incredibly highly-regarded young player and was included on the bench for Liverpool 2-0 Champions League final win over Tottenham Hotspur in June 2019. He made his debut for the Reds in the League Cup in September that year and he would go on to make three senior appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

His stock rose even higher after joining Championship side Swansea City on loan in January 2020, finishing with 11 goals in 22 games in the team which lost out in the play-off semi finals under Steve Cooper. He was reunited with the Welshman who had managed him during a prolific spell playing for England U17s earlier in his career.

Brewster’s performances for the Swans alerted the attention of a number of top flight clubs and Sheffield United won the race for his signature, agreeing a club-record fee to bring him to South Yorkshire.

But in truth, it has been a disastrous spell for Brewster with the Blades. He did not score in any of his 30 appearances in his first season at the club as they finished bottom of the Premier League.

Brewster did not fare much better at a lower level, he was limited to just 16 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring four goals.

He has not been able to establish himself in Paul Heckingbottom’s starting line-up this campaign either, with the 45-year-old preferring the likes of Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye.

Another injury kept him out of the last four games before the World Cup break and his time at the club has been incredibly disrupted by spells on the sidelines. Prior to that, he has managed one goal in 17 appearances so far this term.

According to transfermarkt, Brewster’s market value has dropped by 44% since January, a decrease of €4.00m and he is now valued at €5.00m.

It is not difficult to see why Brewster’s value is falling so significantly considering his lack of game time and poor form. He has not fulfilled the potential that many hoped he would do as a young player.

With the Blades currently sitting second in the table and McBurnie and Ndiaye both in excellent form, with nine goals each, it will be a real challenge for Brewster to regain his place in the starting line-up, but Heckingbottom will likely give him opportunities when he is fit again and he must take them.