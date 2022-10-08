The Sheffield United dilemmas facing Paul Heckingottom ahead of Stoke City clash

Sheffield United’s 10-game unbeaten run in the Championship came to an end midweek.

A 1-0 home defeat to QPR on Tuesday night saw Paul Heckingbottom’s side suffer a setback in their promotion challenge.

The Blades still go into this weekend top of the table, level on points with Norwich City in the automatic promotion places.

But the gap to the chasing pack has been reduced to zero following Rangers’ 2-1 win over Reading on Friday night.

The visit to Stoke City on Saturday will represent a chance to re-build that gap to the London club.

Here we look at the dilemmas facing Heckingbottom ahead of that trip to the Bet365 Stadium…

Sander Berge replacement

The titanic midfielder is set to be absent for this weekend’s trip to face the Potters.

Berge has been a hugely influential figure in the side, and is one of the most important players to Heckingbottom’s setup.

But he will have to make do without the Norwegian on Saturday, with James McAtee a potential replacement.

The Manchester City loanee could provide the creativity to replace Berge, as he looks to make only his third league start of the season.

Billy Sharp’s involvement

Oli McBurnie is also set to miss out this weekend, through suspension, meaning there is room for another forward to step into the starting lineup.

Sharp has struggled to maintain full fitness this season, and has only started one league game so far.

A further five substitute appearances have come, but he has yet to bag his frist goal of the campaign.

Heckingbottom will have to weigh up whether the talismanic forward will be worth giving the starting berth to, with Rhian Brewster another option in their ranks.