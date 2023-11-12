Highlights Cardiff City has experienced great success in the 21st century, including promotions, cup runs, and playoff appearances.

Star wingers like Paul Parry, Chris Burke, and Junior Hoilett have been fan favorites and made significant contributions to the team.

Notable midfielders who also played as wingers for Cardiff City include Jason Koumas, Joe Ledley, and Craig Bellamy, who had successful careers at other top clubs.

The 21st century has seen Cardiff City enjoy one of the club's most successful periods in its history.

The Bluebirds have won two promotions to the Premier League, reached a League Cup final and an FA Cup final, and have made the Championship play-offs on multiple occasions.

During this period, the club have had numerous star wingers who have managed to get the Ninian Park and, latterly, the Cardiff City Stadium faithful off their feet.

In this article, we'll be looking at the best Cardiff wingers in the 21st century...

7 Paul Parry

Welshman Paul Parry joined Cardiff in 2004 after a six-year spell at Hereford United. Parry quickly became a fans' favourite at Ninian Park and helped the Bluebirds consolidate their position as a Championship mainstay through the mid-2000s. Despite joining from Conference side Hereford, Parry had no issues in acclimatising to the second division and quickly made a name for himself in the league.

Shortly after joining Cardiff, Chepstow-born Parry was called up to the Welsh national team. Parry gained 12 caps for Wales between 2004 and 2008, scoring one goal in a friendly win over Canada in 2004.

Parry left the Bluebirds in 2009 where he joined fellow Championship side, Preston North End.

6 Chris Burke

Scotland international Chris Burke joined Cardiff City from Rangers in the January transfer window of 2009. Burke made over 100 appearances for the Bluebirds over two-and-a-half seasons and was part of the Cardiff side that lost the 2010 play-off final against Blackpool and made the play-offs the following year when they were defeated in the semi-finals by Reading.

After failing to agree a new deal in the summer of 2011, Burke left Cardiff where he was snapped up by Birmingham City. Burke would have further spells in the Championship with Nottingham Forest and Rotherham United before heading north to Scotland where he played for Ross County and Kilmarnock.

5 Jason Koumas

Although better known as a midfielder, Koumas often spent time playing as a winger for Cardiff City. The Welshman had two loan spells at the Bluebirds at two different stages of his career. Koumas spent time on loan at Cardiff during the 2005/06 season and the 2010/11 season.

Born in Wrexham, Koumas began his career at Tranmere Rovers, before spending time at West Brom and Wigan Athletic in the Premier League. Koumas finished his career at Tranmere in 2015. Often regarded as one of the most naturally gifted players in the Football League of recent times.

4 Joe Ledley

Similarly to Koumas, Ledley is better known as a midfielder but the Cardiff-born player featured as a left-winger for the Bluebirds during his younger days.

Ledley came through the academy ranks at his boyhood club before breaking into the first team as a 17-year-old in 2004. He'd remain a mainstay in the team until 2010 when he left the Welsh capital to join Scottish giants, Celtic.

After four successful years in Scotland, Ledley joined Premier League side Crystal Palace. He remained in South London for three years before joining Derby County. Spells at Charlton Athletic, Newcastle Jets and Newport County followed before retirement in 2021.

3 Junior Hoilett

Canadian winger Junior Hoilett joined the Bluebirds in October 2016 following the appointment of Neil Warnock. Hoilett was instrumental during the 2017/18 campaign which saw the Bluebirds finish second in the Championship and gain promotion to the Premier League. Hoilett would continue to be a fans' favourite at the Cardiff City Stadium until 2021 when he departed on a free transfer.

He joined Reading at the start of the 2021/22 campaign where he spent two years before joining MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps in his homeland of Canada.

2 Craig Bellamy

A man who needs no introduction, Craig Bellamy starred for some of the biggest clubs in the United Kingdom. Born and bred in Cardiff, Bellamy began his senior career at Norwich City before playing for the likes of Coventry City, Newcastle, Celtic, Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool, West Ham, and Manchester City.

Bellamy joined the Bluebirds on a season-long loan from Manchester City in 2010 where he led the Bluebirds to the Championship play-offs. Bellamy then returned to Liverpool for a season before joining the Bluebirds permanently in 2012.

Bellamy led the Bluebirds to the Championship title during the 2012/13 season and was a mainstay in the side during their first Premier League campaign. However, Cardiff were relegated after just one season and Bellamy hung up his boots in 2014.

1 Peter Whittingham

One of Cardiff's greatest-ever players, Whittingham was an outstanding servant for the Bluebirds over a decade's worth of service. He joined the Bluebirds in January 2007, and remained at the club until the summer of 2017.

Known for his set-piece accuracy and for the wand of a left foot he possessed, Whittingham played 457 times for the Bluebirds and scored 96 goals before joining Blackburn Rovers in 2017.

Despite being from Nuneaton, Whittingham remained living in Cardiff post-retirement. He tragically passed away in March 2020.