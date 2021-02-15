The serious Birmingham City dilemmas facing Aitor Karanka after crushing 1-0 defeat to Luton

Birmingham City’s poor form continued as they were beaten 1-0 by Luton Town at St. Andrew’s on Saturday.

The result keeps Aitor Karanka’s side in the relegation zone, and fans are very worried that this will be the year Blues drop down to the third tier.

Unsurprisingly, the pressure is really building on Karanka as a result, and the Spaniard has to be alarmed that his team were so poor against the Hatters, as it was a huge game for the club.

There is a quick turnaround to Blues’ next fixture, as they take on Millwall on Wednesday, and the manager will have a lot on his mind going into this one.

Here we look at some of the dilemmas facing Karanka following the latest loss…

How to find the right balance

Perhaps the most worrying aspect about Birmingham is the fact that the ex-Boro chief still doesn’t seem to know his best team, and there is no balance with the XI.

They can score two against Bournemouth, when they still lose, and then they are toothless at home to Luton. He’s changing the formation at times, and regularly swapping who features in the final third. Somehow, he needs to get the right balance.

Whether to go with two up top

The major issue this season has been a lack of goals. Scoring 21 from 29 games is nowhere near acceptable, and it’s what will cost Blues if they do go down.

So, to solve that, he must be considering going with two strikers from the start.

With Scott Hogan, Sam Cosgrove and Lukas Jutkiewicz to choose from, he does have the options to do that right now.

When to start Sam Cosgrove

Karanka’s reluctance to start January signing Cosgrove has been very surprising.

However, the boss must be feeling it’s time to throw the new recruit in from the off, and he has to be in contention to start at The Den in the week.

It’s unfair to judge Cosgrove from his sub appearance at the weekend, and he will back himself to make an impact if he’s given a run of games.