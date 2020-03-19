‘The sensible thing to do’ – These Leeds United fans react as further EFL updates emerge

The EFL have today extended the postponement of all professional football in England until the 30th of April.

The game had originally been suspended until the 3rd of April, but due to recent events surround the population’s health, the decision has been made to extend the return of the professional game. FA rules state that each season must end by June 1st at the latest but the association are putting plans in place for that deadline to be extended to ensure that the 2019/2020 season can come to a conclusion.

This has caused a mixed reaction amongst Leeds United supporters; despite not being able to see their club in action until the end of next month, the current season will be concluded which will give Leeds a great chance of returning to the Premier League for next season. The club have not competed in England’s top-flight since the 2003/2004 campaign which has given this season’s title charge a whole new dimension for the suffering Leeds faithful.

Marcelo Bielsa had guided his side to the top of the Championship table with nine games left to play when the postponement of games was announced. They sit a point ahead of West Bromwich Albion and seven points clear of Fulham who occupy third place, and with the Londoners set to visit Elland Road before the end of the season with a win bound to put some daylight between Leeds and those play-off places.

Here are some of the best reactions to the news breaking this lunchtime…

Best to delay start of next season rather than never finish this — Roobster 💙💛 (@roobster123) March 19, 2020

It’s the sensible thing to do . This season must be completed before the next season commences. Does it really matter when then next (20/21) season commences. Answer is no it doesn’t matter. Keep calm and carry on — nigel sullivan (@SullivanNigel) March 19, 2020

Season has to finish or there will be months if not years of law suits and a tainted league from premier right down to the lower leagues! — Jason forde (@Jasonforde18) March 19, 2020

Season is not gonna finish….not a chance of it. All leagues will be cancelled throughout Europe….I reckon we could be looking as far as September before football will be considered again — Smudger (@Smudge3130) March 19, 2020

Forshaw might be back by then! 🤣 — Dave Payne 🎤 (@davehpayne) March 19, 2020

Judging by England it’s only going to peak around then there’s isn’t a hope of it been finished by June 1st. What’s gonna happen then ? — JamesComerford (@JamesComerford9) March 19, 2020

This is just awful — Lewis Delaney (@LewisJDelaney) March 19, 2020

Get in the boys. Elland Road fifa 21 confirmed? — Rio32LUFC__ and 1,919 others (@Rio32LUFC_) March 19, 2020