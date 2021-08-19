‘The scrutiny will be mounting’ – Slavisa Jokanovic’s predicament at Sheffield United: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have had a brutal readjustment period to Championship football after two seasons in the Premier League. In Slavisa Jokanovic they have a man at the helm aiming for his third promotion from the division with a third different club but the start has been tough.

The Blades have one point to their name from three games, where they are yet to trouble the scorers, and currently occupy the bottom three. They have scored one competitive goal in 2021/22, coming in an unconvincing 1-0 win over Carlisle United in the League Cup first round.

They host Huddersfield Town this Saturday in looking to kickstart their campaign.

Here, we get the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers on whether or not new manager Slavisa Jokanovic is under pressure…

George Dagless

I wouldn’t say overly.

Of course, it’s been a far from brilliant start for the Blades but sometimes these changes take a little bit of time and there’s been a lot of upheaval at the club lately, so it was always possible there’d be teething troubles.

He’s a fine manager at this level and they have one of the best squads in the league so there’s little need to panic, they just need to keep working hard and I am sure results will come.

There’s 43 games still left to play, so they have bags of time to make up the slight deficit to the early pace-setters and I think before too long they will find their rhythm and get going again.

Of course, pressure comes when results do not but I think it’s way too early to be doubting Jokanovic at the moment.

Adam Jones

The lack of recruitment so far this summer is one of the reasons why they should stick with Slavisa Jokanovic despite the Blades’ slow start to the season – so he shouldn’t be under too much pressure.

Not only is one of his key players in Aaron Ramsdale set to leave, but a move for Ronaldo Vieira has now collapsed, leaving the Blades in a nightmarish situation with less than two weeks to go until the transfer window shuts.

It’s clear they’re struggling with a lack of wingers at their disposal right now to give them a different option going forward, so their inability to get signings over the line has cost them at this early stage.

This is a manager that has won promotion twice before, but he needs new players to make his current system work and they’ve failed to bring players in quickly enough. Even if they make a number of decent signings now, they haven’t had the benefit of training with the Blades before the new season.

It’s really poor – and this is why their current issues run deeper than the manager. Jokanovic has already proved himself in England and will succeed with the right players at his disposal. But he doesn’t have them now and that’s not entirely his fault.

Stick with him for now Sheffield United fans.

Toby Wilding

You do get the feeling that even at this early stage of the season, the scrutiny will be mounting on Jokanovic.

Admittedly, he has not entirely been helped by those in charge at Sheffield United in the transfer window, with only one new signing brought in the form of Liverpool defender Ben Davies on loan.

However, given the expectation and pedigree he arrived with following his promotion success at this level with Watford and Fulham in the past, you would have felt like Jokanovic would have been able to get more out of this side than he has so far.

Indeed, with the exception of Aaron Ramsdale against West Brom, Jokanovic has still been able to call on many of the Blades’ key players from their time in the Premier League, with the goalkeeper set to be the club’s first major summer sale, and that top-flight pedigree also means you feel they may be falling some way short already.

