‘The same type of player as Daryl Dike in many ways’ – West Brom eye new striker target: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly interested in Famara Diedhiou, who left Bristol City earlier this summer.

According to Gregor MacGregor from the Bristol Post, Albion are keen on the striker as new manager Valerien Ismael looks to shape his squad.

So, would he be a good signing for the Baggies? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Harbey

I can see why Valerien Ismael wants Diedhiou at the Hawthorns to be honest.

They already have some good players going forward, but for me, they are lacking an out-and-out number nine.

Karlan Grant obviously scored a lot of goals the last time he played in the Championship, but he thrived more coming in from the left and driving inside.

Diedhiou is a powerful striker who is excellent in the air and holding up play, and is the same type of player as Daryl Dike in many ways.

He’s also available to sign on a free transfer, and considering his goal record since moving over to England, it should be a bit of a no-brainer to bring him in.

How well do you know Bristol City’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 1. Which county does cricketer Jack Leach play for? Somerset Gloucestershire Surrey Sussex

Phil Spencer

I think that this could be a really smart signing.

Famara Diedhiou has established himself as a really solid Championship attacker over recent years after causing plenty of headaches for opposition defenders.

With his Bristol City contract now expired he’s available to move on for nothing and that is a really appealing prospect for many clubs.

West Brom will be looking for an experienced Championship striker this summer and Diedhiou could be the perfect addition.

I have doubts over whether he’d be seen as a first team regular, but there’s no doubt that he’d offer plenty off the bench, as well as having sell-on potential given that he’d arrive for nothing.

Ben Wignall

Looking at Valerien Ismael’s usage of strikers last season at Barnsley, he would regularly use five or six in one match, with his high pressing style of play no doubt tiring the forwards out enough to swap them in the second half.

Right now the Baggies have just two strikes – Karlan Grant and Kenneth Zohore – and you’d have to say that Zohore’s future would be up in the air although Ismael may give him a chance to impress in pre-season.

After the success of Daryl Dike in the second half of last season, a physical presence up top in Ismael’s system is important and Diedhiou could definitely provide that if he was brought in.

The Senegal international may not have hit double figures in the league last season but in the previous three he managed to hit that target, so if his head is in the right place and his attitude is spot on then Diedhiou knows how to score in the Championship.

For that reason he would be an excellent signing on a free – he or Grant flanked by the likes of Callum Robinson, Grady Diangana and Matty Phillips would probably be a recipe for success at this level.