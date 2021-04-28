Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘The saga begins’, ‘Feel like I’ve heard this one before’ – Many Derby fans react as club update issued by journalist

Published

6 mins ago

on

Derby County are heading into the biggest 10 day period of their recent history as they look to battle to stay in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Rams have been on a wretched run of form recently and that’s extended to most of the season, with Wayne Rooney unable to arrest the slide in his first managerial job that Phillip Cocu started earlier in the season.

It’s been an interesting campaign for Derby, who have been embroiled in takeover chaos for months with Mel Morris looking to offload the club.

He thought he had a deal with Abu Dhabi-based Sheikh Khaled, one which was agreed back in November, but it was called off for good last month after he failed to show the funds to complete the deal.

That is when 29-year-old Spaniard Erik Alonso swooped in to agree a deal with Morris, with only EFL approval needed for the change of ownership to go through.

Derby County quiz: Does Pride Park have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18

Does Pride Park have a larger capacity than Bristol City's Ashton Gate?

Because of the takeover delays with Sheikh Khaled earlier in the season, there have been issues with player payments on occasion, with the squad only receiving their December 2020 wages a month later than usual.

There will be no issue this time around though with Alonso’s takeover waiting for approval – with current owner Morris set to pay the monthly wages to the tune of £1.2 million, per Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports.

This particular update has seemingly baffled Derby fans, who don’t see why it is a big deal that Morris – who still runs the club – is paying the players, which is his job.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘The saga begins’, ‘Feel like I’ve heard this one before’ – Many Derby fans react as club update issued by journalist

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: