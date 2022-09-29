“The rumour has blown my mind slightly” – Barcelona set sights on Sheffield United star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barcelona are considering a move for sensational Sheffield United talent Sander Berge, as per French outlet Jeunes Footeux.

The report states that Barcelona will face competition for the impressive 24-year-old from Chelsea, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, with Berge enjoying a strong start to the new campaign with the Blades.

According to James Shields of the Star, Chelsea were interested in making a move for the Championship ace in the summer, however, no move came to fruition.

Possessing a contract that does not expire until the summer of 2024, it is likely that the high-flying Blades will hold a high valuation when it comes to his potential departure.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Barcelona’s interest in Berge…

Billy Mulley

There is some serious talent in the Championship, and Berge certainly fits that bracket.

Technically excellent, gritty and relentless out of possession, and seeing the game a lot quicker than most, the 24-year-old has proven to be above Championship level over the past couple of seasons.

Likely to be integral as Sheffield United look to secure a Premier League return, interest from the Spanish giants may turn his eye from the promotion project at Bramall Lane.

There are not many more exciting destinations than Barcelona in world football, and whilst it is difficult to determine if he would see enough game time to justify a move, it presents itself as an excellent opportunity for a second-tier player.

Of course, it is just initial interest, but given his talent and potential, it is one to certainly keep an eye on.

Ned Holmes

You certainly wouldn’t put it past Barcelona the way they’ve been conducting business recently but you have to question whether this is a necessary move.

Xavi already has a plethora of midfield options available to him, including Pedri, Gabi, Frenkie De Jong, and Franck Kessié.

Sergio Busquets is not getting any younger, admittedly, but Barca surely don’t see Berge as a replacement for the Spaniard.

I think the Norwegian could have success in LaLiga and perhaps even at the Camp Nou but it would be a massive step up for him to take.

It doesn’t seem like a move Barca need to make but that hasn’t stopped them recently.

Marcus Ally

The rumour has blown my mind slightly.

Berge is an excellent Championship midfielder and was a competent Premier League player, but it is hard to argue that the Norwegian would be a first team regular for any of the big six clubs.

If that is true, then it is hard to see where he gets a game at Barcelona, and also stylistically this one would be quite weird, Berge does not suit the patient build-up that Xavi stands for in the dugout.

I would be stunned if this materialised, even with the surprising transfer policy that has been adopted at Camp Nou over the last few years.

There is still time for development in Berge’s game, but it feels like a long-shot to say that he will play for a club the size of Barcelona in the future.