The Rotherham United dilemmas Paul Warne must sort this week ahead of final two games

Rotherham United are facing a massive week in their history.

The Millers have two games left of their Championship season but have plenty to play for as they battle to secure their status in the second tier of English football.

As it stands, Paul Warne’s side are three points from safety with a game in hand over their opponents.

That fixture comes on Tuesday evening when Rotherham take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road – a match which will see them move ahead of Derby County and outside of the relegation zone on goal difference if they were to pick up three points.

They then take on Cardiff City on Saturday in their final match of the season – a result which could lead to immense pride and celebration, or misery and commiseration.

Unfortunately for Rotherham they face these pivotal two games with just one victory in their last 10 games.

Here’s a look at two dilemmas that Warne faces as he prepares for the biggest matches in his managerial career to date.

Finding the back of the net

It sounds simple, but it needs to happen if Rotherham United are to win some matches.

The Millers have scored just two goals in their last six games – a key reason why the club have failed to pick up maximum points in their crucial matches over the last few weeks.

If Paul Warne wants to stand any chance of securing survival he’s going to need to take a tactical gamble and play their remaining two matches on the front foot, otherwise they risk suffering relegation with little more than a whimper to show for it.

Battling fatigue

It’s been far from a straightforward campaign for Rotherham United with a COVID-19 outbreak earlier in the year wreaking havoc with the club’s fixture schedule in recent weeks.

In April the Millers played a ridiculous total of 10 games in the space of a month and so it’s no surprise that tiredness, injury and fatigue have played a massive role in their results during that time.

With two matches remaining in the season the focus for Paul Warne has to be on ensuring his players are in the best condition possible, or failing that, ready to take on the game in a way that will ensure that their extreme tiredness will not work against them against two teams in Luton and Cardiff City who haven’t played even nearly the same amount of matches in the last few weeks.