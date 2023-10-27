Highlights Ron Gourlay attempted to stabilize West Bromwich Albion during a challenging period both on and off the pitch.

During his time as West Bromwich Albion CEO, Ron Gourlay attempted to stabilise the club during a challenging period both on and off the pitch.

Current controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai has been reluctant to put any of his own funding into the club, with the Chinese businessman sanctioning a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings as a way of investment.

At the head of the operations was former Chelsea CEO Gourlay, who arrived at Albion in February 2022 following the dismissal of Valerien Ismael, with a restructure occurring at the top of the club in order to push the Baggies back into promotion contention.

The 60-year-old’s first task was to appoint Ismael’s successor – handing the job to former Sunderland and Hull City manager Steve Bruce, who was aiming to add to his four previous promotions to the Premier League.

At the time, it seemed the logical appointment, with Bruce’s knowhow of the division and experience of gaining promotion on multiple occasions starring points on his CV.

But what followed was a car crash of a tenure, with the Baggies slumping to a 10th place finish at the end of the 2021/22 campaign after Bruce took over the club in sixth.

The following season saw Albion recruit impressive arrivals in the summer transfer window of Jed Wallace, John Swift and Okay Yokuslu, but it went from bad to worse under the 62-year-old, with the club languishing in the bottom three after just one league victory from 13 Championship outings.

With one of the founding members of the Football League hurtling towards League One, Gourlay dismissed Bruce and had the difficult job of hiring a new manager to transform their fortunes.

After a patient process and much deliberation, Carlos Corberan was selected, with the Spaniard coming off the back of an unsuccessful stint in Greece with Olympiacos.

The 40-year-old previously had a spell in the second-tier with Huddersfield Town, guiding the Terriers to the play-off final where they were edged out narrowly by Nottingham Forest.

But what happened to the West Midlands outfit since has been a revelation, with Corberan transforming the side from a relegation-threatened outfit into promotion contenders back to the top-flight, with Gourlay taking a heap of credit for identifying such an excellent replacement before departing the club in June.

How has Carlos Corberan performed at West Brom so far?

Arriving last October, Corberan took his place on the sidelines at The Hawthorns in his opening competitive fixture against Sheffield United, watching a confidence bereft Albion side comfortably pulled apart by the Blades – providing an eye-opener to the Spaniard of what he was working with.

But after getting to know his methods, the playing squad responded by winning nine of their next 10 league games – registering seven clean sheets in the process.

In a resurgent run, Corberan’s men eventually slipped away from gaining a place in the play-offs, with ravaging injuries and the lack of a potent goalscorer contributing factors, but the slightest chance of promotion seemed improbable when he first walked through the doors in the West Midlands.

During this term the 40-year-old has the Baggies competing towards that position again, with his side currently occupying sixth place after the latest round of midweek fixtures.

What issues has Carlos Corberan faced this season?

This campaign, the Albion boss has had much more challenging circumstances to overcome.

With the lack of investment into the club, WBA were once again relying on loans and free transfers to build a squad capable of competing towards the top of the second-tier, but with outgoings the main priority, Corberan was mostly left with the same players as last term, recruiting only Jeremy Sarmiento and Pipa on loan while Josh Maja arrived permanently from French side Bordeaux.

Club captain Dara O’Shea was a major exit from the club to Premier League side Burnley, with the Republic of Ireland international a mainstay in the side under Corberan, resulting in the Baggies manager utilising returning personnel in the form of Cedric Kipre, with the Ivorian playing arguably his best football in a blue and white shirt and forming a healthy partnership with Kyle Bartley and Erik Pieters.

Albion have also received rotten luck in recent times with injuries, with Sarmiento and Maja enduring lengthy spells away as well as Adam Reach, Daryl Dike and John Swift, with the latter currently their most creative outlet with six goals and one assist registered from 11 league appearances.

Their most recent 2-0 victory over QPR saw Corberan name six academy graduates on the bench, highlighting the significant deficiencies within the playing squad.

During his time so far, Corberan has managed to understand and embrace the culture of the club, repaired the broken connection between the players and fanbase and made the team competitive again despite major setbacks, with the Albion boss one of very few shining lights at the club with his various qualities.

While Ron Gourlay was not the most popular figure among WBA supporters during his tenure, the fanbase should be grateful to him for striking gold in his appointment of Carlos Corberan.