‘The right time’ – Britt Assombalonga news emerges at Middlesbrough: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Britt Assombalonga’s future appears to be certain with Neil Warnock confirming that the striker is likely to leave this summer.

The Middlesbrough striker joined the club in 2017 as the club’a marquee signing but despite some solid goalscoring returns in that time he’s struggled to live up to the expectations of the supporters.

Assombalonga is out of contract this summer and so faces an uncertain future, but based on Warnock’s comments it seems that the club’s stance on the frontman is now clear.

But is allowing Britt Assombalonga to leave the club the right call? The team at FLW have their say…

George Harbey I think it’s definitely the right call. Assombalonga looks a shadow of the player he was when he left Forest. I always thought £15m was a bit of a gamble given the injury problems he picked up whilst on Trentside. The goals were there for him at first but they have dried up since, and I personally think that it’s best getting in fresh, young blood up top. Assombalonga is out of contract and I don’t think he is deserving of a new deal, and I think he will also be looking for a fresh start this summer. To get him off the wage bill could be a bit of a blessing in disguise.

Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Middlesbrough – But do they really?

1 of 16 Jeff Stelling True False

Alfie Burns It’s become quite apparent that Warnock doesn’t see Assombalonga spearheading the side he’s looking to shape at the Riverside for 2021/22. So, if you were to retain Assombalonga on a bit-part playing basis, it would be a little bit expensive for the club to agree. With that in mind, I can understand why Boro are planning going their separate way when it comes to the forward. It’ll be interesting to see where Assombalonga ends up from here, with the striker struggling a fair bit since signing for Middlesbrough with the expectation of winning promotion. It’s just been one of those transfers that has gone one way and declined over time. Jacob Potter I think this is the right call to be honest. We’ve not seen the best of Assombalonga in recent seasons with Middlesbrough, and I think now is the right time for the club to move him on. They’ll be frustrated that they aren’t getting a fee for him though, as he’s a player that can perform to a high standard in the Championship when required, as he’s previously shown with Nottingham Forest earlier in his career. Hopefully this decision doesn’t come back to haunt Middlesbrough though!