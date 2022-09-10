“The right thing” – Carlton Palmer shares verdict on Blackburn Rovers star following chaotic summer

The Ben Brereton Diaz saga is over, for this summer at least, with the Blackburn Rovers talisman remaining at Ewood Park.

The 23-year-old, who netted 22 times in the Championship last time out in 37 appearances, attracted plenty of interest from top tiers across Europe during the summer transfer window.

However, no move came to fruition for the Chilean international, with Blackburn persisting with a high valuation from the start to the very end of the transfer period.

Sharing his thoughts on the fact that Brereton Diaz did not depart during the summer, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I believe Blackburn have done the right thing.

“If the valuation they gave for the player was £15 million, nobody’s met that valuation. I think the biggest offer they had was £10 million.

“Obviously clubs are aware that he’s available at the end of the season. But he may well sign a new contract at Blackburn, you never know. If Blackburn are doing well, they’ve had a good start to the season. Recently, they’ve dropped off with a few defeats but they still sat in seventh position, handily placed.

10 simple facts that every Blackburn Rovers fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 In what year was the club founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

“He can’t down tools, he’s got to keep scoring goals, because this is a great opportunity for him either to secure a move to a Premier League side or secure a good move abroad and secure a money move.”

The verdict

Brereton Diaz is integral to how Blackburn play in an attacking sense, with his ability to drive forward and commit defenders causing chaos in the second tier over the last couple of seasons.

He has also shown a great knack for scoring goals, proving to be a consistent and reliable source of goals for Rovers.

An excellent professional, Brereton Diaz will have his full focus on this first half of the season at Blackburn, in what he will be hoping will be a push for the promotion places.

Brereton Diaz is an excellent forward at Championship level and is certainly of top tier quality, something that can only benefit Rovers as this campaign progresses.