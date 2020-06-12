‘The right move’ – Jude Bellingham reportedly makes transfer decision as Man Utd circle: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham has reportedly decided to join Borussia Dortmund over Manchester United according to Sport Bild via United Report.

Sport Bild’s Head of Football Christian Falk revealed that Bellingham has opted to join the German side, after it had been reported by ESPN that Manchester United wouldn’t meet the Blues’ valuation for the youngster.

“The strong clubs in the Bundesliga, behind Bayern, offer talented English players a chance to play, even internationally. Bellingham will therefore also go to Dortmund, not United. You will see. Our information is that he has chosen Borussia Dortmund.”

Bellingham has made 35 appearances in total for Birmingham this season, and has chipped in with four goals and three assists in all competitions.

Dortmund are likely to be in the market for a replacement for Jadon Sancho, who has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United

But has Bellingham made the right decision in reportedly choosing Borussia Dortmund over Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

I’d definitely say that this was the right move for Bellingham to be making if he’s going to leave Birmingham.

There’s an attractiveness about Man United, admittedly, but so many players have moved there over the years and lost their way, which will concern the people around Bellingham.

Dortmund and German football in general has proved to be very good for young English players recently and Bellingham could be a huge hit there in time.

It’s a good move for him at this stage of his career and you’ve got to admit, he is giving himself the best chance of regular game time by making this decision.

George Harbey:

I don’t think you can blame him really, it’s the best move for his career.

Manchester United may be one of the biggest, if not the biggest football club in the world, but would Bellingham get a game under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if he moved to Old Trafford? Not with the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes ahead of him, he wouldn’t.

What Bellingham needs after such a standout campaign for Birmingham City is regular game time, in order for him to keep on developing and improving at such a young age.

Of course, he isn’t guaranteed constant starts at the Signal Iduna Park, but you would say that he is more likely to play more regularly for Dortmund than he would be for United.

He only has to look at the likes of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho to see that if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.

How old are these current Birmingham City players? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 How old is Lee Camp? 33 34 35 36

George Dagless:

Tough to say, I’d probably go with yes.

Dortmund have clearly got a knack for bringing through young players and you only have to look at Jadon Sancho to see what they can do for British talent that moves over there.

United, of course, have also got a proud history of bringing through young players and will be looking to do that more under Solskjaer, but I do think Dortmund are perhaps more likely to give him an opportunity sooner than United.