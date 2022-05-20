“The right decision” – Reading FC make contract call on 31-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Championship outfit Reading have taken the decision to release former Aston Villa and AFC Bournemouth shot-stopper Orjan Nyland on the expiration of his contract this summer, the club revealed this morning.

The Norwegian first arrived in Berkshire in March following his departure from Bournemouth, making his debut against the Cherries and becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Royals.

Enduring a mixed spell at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, he was vital in their 1-0 victory against Blackburn Rovers and looked like a solid second-tier option at times.

However, he did have a few low moments, allowing Romaine Sawyers’ shot to hit the back of the net when Paul Ince’s side played Stoke City and suffering a particularly embarrassing moment against Luton Town when Harry Cornick dispossessed him and put the ball in the back of the net.

With this, there were mixed feelings within the second-tier side’s fanbase about handing him a new deal – but the Royals have taken decisive action in releasing him without offering him fresh terms.

Is this the right decision from the Berkshire outfit though? We asked three of our writers at Football League World for their thoughts.

Billy Mulley

Perhaps one that is taking up a large enough proportion of the wage bill, it is no surprise that Reading are releasing Orjan Nyland.

Certainly showing his capabilities in the Championship, it is certainly the financial situation that is driving the club to take this action.

It will be interesting to see how his immediate future plays out, as I am sure he will not be short of suitors coming into this summer.

Perhaps a European move could be the next venture for the Norwegian goalkeeper, with the 31-year-old still having a lot to give in the footballing world.

Declan Harte

Nyland didn’t feature very heavily this season for Reading, but did make several appearances at the end of the season.

So it may not come as a surprise looking at the overall season that he has departed the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

However, now is perhaps a good time for both parties to go their separate ways. At 31, the Norwegian will be hoping to receive greater playing minutes elsewhere.

It also offers the club the chance to bring in a younger option to take up minutes as a second-choice keeper.

Marcus Ally

This is an interesting one.

Reading will be looking to bring someone in to fight for the number one jersey with Luke Southwood for next season.

The Royals should be able to attract a less mistake-prone keeper than Nyland, though he is capable at second-tier level, and that will be the point to judge whether letting him go was the correct decision.

The Royals should be able to bring him in someone on loan, maybe from the Premier League, and the goalkeeper position is going to be huge if they are to stay up next season.

There are also other free agent glovesmen who are of higher esteem at Championship level than Nyland, so I would edge towards it being the right decision to let him go.