‘The right decision’ – Nottm Forest lining up player agreement: The verdict

According to the Athletic, Michael Dawson could extend his stay at Nottingham Forest into next season as the veteran defender continues to prove an important figure at the club.

Someone with vast experience, fans will hope he is at the club for a Premier League campaign next year.

Is it the right move from the club, though? We take a look…

Jacob Potter

I have to admit that I’m not surprised they’ve offered him a new deal.

Dawson hasn’t featured as much this season under the management of Sabri Lamouchi, which is understandable after the positive partnership between Joe Worrall and Tobias Figueiredo.

But Dawson does have experience under his belt, and is a more than good enough option to call upon when needed for Lamouchi.

He knows the club well, and it’s likely that he’ll have a positive impact off-the-field with helping the young players develop in the senior team.

If Forest are to win promotion into the Premier League this season though, I have my doubts as to whether he’d be a good enough option in the top-flight, which can be an unforgiving league at times for defenders, where there is no room for error.

Ned Holmes

Keeping Dawson makes a lot of sense but I think it will be more for his off-field influence than his impact on the pitch.

The central defender has been restricted to just 15 appearances due to injury and it’s hard to see him featuring more often next season, particularly if Forest are promoted.

That said, Lamouchi has waxed lyrical about his importance to the side off the field and his experience will be especially useful if they’re a Premier League side.

It’s a feel good move and one that should boost morale in the dressing room.

Alfie Burns

Whilst I can’t see Dawson featuring too much going into next season, you’ve got to feel that it is the right decision for Forest to be making at this stage.

Lamouchi has done a lot of good work this season and Dawson’s experience has helped out a lot. It’s going to be tough to back this up next season if Forest don’t win promotion, but, again, someone like Dawson will help the continuity within the club.

Then, should Forest win promotion to the Premier League, Dawson’s experience would be another plus; he’s played a lot of his career at that level and would help Lamouchi’s side adapt to a demanding level.

You feel Forest are covering all the bases here, even if Dawson’s time on the field decreases.