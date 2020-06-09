‘The right call’ – West Brom make decision on player’s future at The Hawthorns: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom have reportedly offered a short-term deal to experienced midfielder Gareth Barry according to The Athletic.

Barry’s contract with the Baggies had been due to expire at the end of this year’s campaign, but it seems as though Slaven Bilic is keen to keep him at the club in the short-term.

The midfielder has made 61 appearances in total with the club, but has struggled for consistent game time this term, with the former Manchester City man making six appearances in all competitions this season.

West Brom are in a strong position to win promotion into the Premier League this season, with Bilic’s side currently sat second, and six points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Off-the-field events have previously called an abrupt halt to fixtures across the country, although Championship fixtures are set to get back underway on the weekend of the 20th June.

But are West Brom making the right decision in offering Barry a short-term contract extension with the club heading towards next year’s campaign?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

This looks like the right decision to me, even if there’s a chance that Barry won’t kick a ball in the remaining nine games of the season.

Barry is about as experienced as they come in terms of players in the Championship and with so much on the line for the Baggies in terms of promotion, he’s going to be crucial off-field.

The Championship is going to be played in such a short period, almost like a World Cup, which is a format that Barry has experience of from his time with England.

Bilic won’t lean on his legs in midfield, but he will lean on his experience and hope his knowledge can aid those tasked with winning football matches on a Saturday afternoon.

Ned Holmes:

Definitely the right call from the Baggies.

Barry is an experienced head and without doubt a respected part of their dressing room, he’s worth keeping around as they push for promotion.

The midfielder may not have much of an impact on the pitch or in fact feature at all but you feel his contributions off it could be vital.

It’s going to be an unusual finish and West Brom need to ensure they don’t slip up, so keeping Barry on a short-term deal makes sense.

Can you score full marks on this higher or lower West Brom quiz?

1 of 15 West Brom have won higher or lower than 20 fixtures in the Championship so far this season? Higher Lower

George Dagless:

I think so.

Fair play to the midfielder for the way he has worked during his career and he has got himself back to fitness and is clearly still important.

With Chris Brunt leaving, it makes sense to try and retain some of the vast experience still around the club and they do not get much more experienced than Barry.

If Albion are back in the Premier League he’ll be able to pass on pearls of wisdom, too, and fans will be pleased with this news I would have thought, whilst it could also lead to him coaching if that is what he is wanting to do after playing.