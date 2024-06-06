Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson is making the right decision to leave the club this summer.

Dawson began the season as the Owls' second choice goalkeeper behind Devis Vasquez, but he was handed an opportunity after the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October.

The 28-year-old initially remained first choice following Danny Rohl's appointment, but he lost his place in the team in January after Wednesday signed James Beadle on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Dawson came through the Owls' academy, and he has gone on to make 129 appearances for the club, but his time at Hillsborough looks set to come to an end.

Cameron Dawson appearances for Sheffield Wednesday (according to Transfermarkt) Season Appearances 2016-17 4 2017-18 7 2018-19 28 2019-20 28 2020-21 9 2021-22 0 2022-23 33 2023-24 20

The goalkeeper's contract expires this summer, and although he was offered a new deal, The Star claim that he will leave the club in search of regular first team football, with a number of potential options at his disposal.

Dawson's imminent departure means Wednesday will need to strengthen their goalkeeping department this summer, and they are reportedly closing in on the signing of former Watford goalkeeper Ben Hamer, while they are also keen to bring Beadle back to the club on loan next season.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Dawson is making the right decision to leave Wednesday, and he praised him for his professionalism during his time at the club.

"Reports coming out of Sheffield Wednesday are that Cameron Dawson is set to leave the club," Palmer said.

"Cameron has been offered a new contract, but at 28, he wants to play regular football, and he will be hoping that he will able to get a club where he can cement the number one spot for himself.

"He's had two promotions in the last three seasons, and he's been a model at Sheffield Wednesday whether he's been in the net or out of the side.

"He feels that the time has come now to move on, and I totally agree with him.

"At the age of 28, he needs to be playing regular first team football, not sitting on the bench.

"Sheffield Wednesday will go back in for Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle, who they had last season on loan, and they will hope to get him back.

"They'll be trying their best to do that, he impressed and did really well.

"It's the right call by Cameron Dawson, Sheffield Wednesday supporters, of course, will wish him all the best.

"He has been a top pro at the football club, and it's time to move on and play regular first team football."

Cameron Dawson should be on the radar of League One clubs this summer

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that it is the right time for Dawson to leave Hillsborough.

Dawson has had spells as Wednesday's number one under a host of managers, including Jos Luhukay, Garry Monk, Darren Moore and Rohl, but he has failed to nail down his place in the team on each occasion.

There is no doubt that Dawson is an excellent shot-stopper, and he has an impressive record of saving penalties, but he has been vulnerable to the occasional mistake, which has made it tough for him to keep his spot between the sticks.

Dawson should attract plenty of interest this summer as a free agent, and he would be an excellent addition for any League One club targeting promotion next season.