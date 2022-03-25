“The right call has been made” – West Brom take key contract decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict ‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Championship side West Bromwich Albion have triggered an extension in Jake Livermore’s contract to extend his stay at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2023, as per a report from Birmingham Live.

Albion’s captain was on course to depart the West Midlands this summer with his terms previously coming to an end at the end of the season – but the club had the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months and they have triggered that to ensure they have the former England international at their disposal for the 2022/23 campaign.

This may receive mixed views from the second-tier side’s supporters with the 32-year-old being sent off twice this term but remaining a regular starter, seeming to establish himself as a real favourite of Valerien Ismael before the Frenchman’s departure.

He has continued to be one of the first names on the teamsheet for new boss Steve Bruce, making 29 league appearances, a total that would be even higher if it wasn’t for his suspensions.

Looking at this from the club’s point of view, was this a good decision by the club to trigger this extension?

We asked three of our Football League World writers for their thoughts on this question.

Billy Mulley

Jake Livermore has not been able to influence things like he has in previous seasons this time around.

However, in my eyes, he is still a very good footballer who brings a lot of desirable traits to the pitch.

Possessing the technical ability and intelligence to help dominate midfield battles, Livermore is someone who makes the opposition work hard.

He is also a real leader whose influence is not restricted to the football pitch, with his character and experience a big help for younger members of the squad.

I can certainly see the logic as to why a contract extension will be triggered and it will be no surprise to see him up his performance levels a gear next season.

Ben Wignall

A few months ago, West Brom fans would have probably thought this was a terrible decision because of Livermore’s general performance levels.

However, he’s shown signs recently of being back to his old self and you have to think that Steve Bruce is a contributing factor to that.

Bruce signed Livermore for Hull City a number of years ago and he’s clearly a favourite of the manager, and he perhaps just needed an arm around him to get him back playing his own game again.

No one else in that West Brom midfield has the ball-winning abilities of Livermore, so whilst the club will need a younger model in the next year or two, the right call has been made to extend his contract by a year whilst he still has his ability at Championship level.

Ned Holmes

I can see why there might be a bit of frustration among West Brom fans but this should come as no surprise.

Steve Bruce and Jake Livermore have a long history and the Albion boss clearly wants to keep him around.

He’s a useful player to have around the squad and his experience should be helpful next season.

That said, I don’t see him in West Brom’s best XI anymore.

The likes of Alex Mowatt and Jayson Molumby are above him while I’d love to see Taylor Gardner-Hickman given more minutes.

Even so, there’s a lot of sense to this move.