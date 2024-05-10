This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United's Premier League journey has only lasted for one season this time around, as with two fixtures left for the Blades, they are confirmed to be returning to the Championship following relegation.

Naturally, with relegation now confirmed, plans will be being made about the squad for next season behind the scenes, and part of those plans is what to do with some of the more senior players who have not featured much as of late.

One of those players is George Baldock, who, having spent the past seven seasons at Sheffield United, looks set to be heading to the nation he currently represents at international level - Greece.

George Baldock's Sheffield United Career Stats Season Appearances Goals Assists 2017-2018 38 1 1 2018-2019 27 1 3 2019-2020 40 2 3 2020-2021 34 0 2 2021-2022 27 1 3 2022-2023 40 1 3 2023-2024 13 0 1 Stats Correct As Per Transfermarkt

The right-sided full-back is one of several players out of contract at the club this summer, and with reports in Greece suggesting a move has been agreed between the player and Greek giants Panathinaikos, Sheffield United fans will likely be waving goodbye come their final match of the season.

Sheffield United fan pundit: George Baldock's departure is 'upsetting'

With this news breaking, Blades fans will likely be readying their goodbye thoughts to a true servant to the club.

Football League World's Blades fan pundit Owain Wyse believes that Baldock still had something to offer United at Championship level, and would even favour him over Jayden Bogle at wing-back.

"I'm really upset regarding the news of George [Baldock] leaving, he's been one of my favourite players I've ever seen in a Blades shirt," Owain told FLW.

"His passion and determination has been something that me, and many other United fans, have loved while he has been at the club.

"Unfortunately, his injury record over the past two years or so has been awful. Jayden Bogle has come in to that vacant spot and has made it his own over the period that Baldock has been injured.

"However, when both are fully fit, I'd still choose George as he offers so much more defensively and gives us security.

"At the end of the day, I completely understand the decision. It will free up wages that we currently aren't getting much out of.

"It will be a shame to see him go, but ultimately, the right call has been made."

Sheffield United seem to be favouring youth amid George Baldock exit

Owain raises good points in regard to Baldock leaving, chief among which being that he has been almost completely replaced by Jayden Bogle.

Bogle, who the Blades signed from Derby County back in 2020, is eight years younger than Baldock and has arguably been viewed as Baldock's long-term replacement for a while.

He is also much more suited to the attacking style that has become ever-present in football up and down the divisions in England, compared to Baldock, who offers more from a defensive standpoint as a traditional full-back.

There is also the fact that United currently have another right-sided defender that has been signed recently, who is even younger at just 19 and looks likely to battle with Bogle for a starting spot from next season.

Sam Curtis was signed in the January of this season from St. Pat's Athletic in Ireland, and will most likely be given game-time in the Championship next season when rotation is necessary, or when Bogle is completely unavailable.

This would mean that Baldock would be pushed further down the pecking order if he stayed, and would be even more of a strain on the wages, with him likely not playing at all unless absolutely needed.

It will be heartening for Blades fans to know though that Baldock is set for a move to a club that are playing at a decent level, with Panathinaikos potentially playing in European competition next season as well, which will give plenty of opportunities for the right-back, as well as playing for the Greece national team.