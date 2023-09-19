Illan Meslier's future was expected to be away from Elland Road after a summer of outgoings for the west Yorkshire club - though he remains in their ranks in the Championship.

The likes of Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra, Max Wober and more all departed the club after they were relegated with a 19th-placed finish in the top-flight, and whilst Meslier was touted with a move elsewhere, he remains in goal for Daniel Farke as the club aim to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

This has left Karl Darlow in limbo as he was expected to be No. 1 choice at the club - though Carlton Palmer believes it's not necessarily a bad thing that Meslier remains under their watchful guise.

What is the latest news surrounding Illan Meslier?

Meslier has already admitted that his guilt over the club’s relegation was a huge reason for being keen to stay in West Yorkshire this season. He was linked with Chelsea, and the club did apparently field a £20million offer before plumping for Robert Sanchez from Brighton.

Despite this, Meslier wasn’t angling for a move, and he has told the club’s official podcast as such. Meslier said: “Of course inside you feel guilty because I played most of the games and unfortunately the results were not good.

“Also, it wasn’t good for me maybe to leave and just leave the club in the second division. You go somewhere to play and see them in the middle of the table in the second division, you think ‘oh no’, you contribute to this result.”

What has Carlton Palmer said about Illan Meslier's Leeds United future?

Palmer spoke exclusively to Football League World about Illan Meslier's future at Elland Road, admitting that despite his sale not being sanctioned, it was a good deal for the Whites as they had Darlow lined up regardless - especially with the money they've saved from loans and transfers going out.

He said: “Leeds United are reported to be ready to listen to offers for goalkeeper Illan Meslier in January.

“Leeds were surprised that he didn’t move in the summer transfer window, though they were quite relaxed as they had already signed his replacement, Karl Darlow.

“Karl signed from Newcastle in the belief that he would be their No. 1 goalkeeper. Leeds would be looking for a fee of £15-20million for the goalkeeper, where they can invest in other areas where Daniel Farke believes they’d need more.

“It’s a right call at this junction, as they’d already put measures in place and it further reduces the wage bill in accordance with what they’d like in the Championship.”

Would Karl Darlow be a good replacement if Illan Meslier leaves?

As Palmer alluded to, it's an especially tough pill for Darlow to swallow given he thought he'd be No. 1 choice for Leeds upon signing, with Meslier starting and playing the full 90 minutes in every game in the second-tier so far this season.

The young Frenchman was billed as one of the best young goalkeepers in world football when he broke through into the Leeds picture, but a lacklustre season last time out meant he took some criticism for his performances.

There's no doubting he's a star in the Championship, though. Having had three years of Premier League experience, he's already above most second-tier goalkeepers in terms of what he's achieved in his career, and that includes Darlow.

It's not a bad dilemma for Daniel Farke to have, and if Leeds can continue their performances they put together against Ipswich and Millwall, it'll be a better season than the start they endured which saw them flirting with relegation - which could mean selling Meslier and adding to other areas of need should Farke see fit in the winter transfer window.