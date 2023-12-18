Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Leicester City are right to keep hold of striker Tom Cannon in the January transfer window.

Cannon attracted significant Championship interest this summer after an impressive spell on loan at Preston North End from Everton last season, during which he scored eight goals and provided one assist in 21 appearances.

Preston, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Norwich City and Middlesbrough were linked with Cannon this summer, but Leicester won the race for his signature.

The Foxes completed a £7.5 million deal for Cannon on deadline day, and he became their ninth signing of an impressive summer transfer window.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

However, it has been a frustrating start to life at the King Power Stadium for Cannon, with a back injury keeping him sidelined for much of the season, and he only made his debut for the club as a substitute in the 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle earlier this month.

Journalist Alan Nixon claims that a handful of clubs have enquired about taking Cannon on loan in January, but the Foxes plan to keep him and play him more regularly in the second half of the season, while the 20-year-old is "happy to stay and wait on his chance".

Palmer: Leicester City's Tom Cannon stance is correct

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Leicester are right not to allow Cannon to depart in January, and he believes he could be an asset in the second half of the season as the Foxes look to secure promotion.

"Cannon joined Leicester from Everton for £7.5 million on deadline day, but he has been sidelined with a back injury," Palmer said.

"He is back to full fitness and he is set to be given more game time in the second half of the season.

"Leicester have turned down several enquiries about taking Tom on loan in January.

"It is the right call from the Foxes in my opinion, their priority is to get promoted, and Cannon has proven he can score goals at Championship level.

"Yes he does need to get game time to enhance his development, but Tom himself has said he is happy to stay and fight for his place."

What next for Tom Cannon and Leicester City?

It has been a disappointing start for Cannon at Leicester, but after returning to fitness, he will be keen to establish himself at the club.

Cannon is a player with huge potential, underlined by the number of Championship clubs that were interested in him this summer, and as Palmer says, he proved that he can be prolific in the second tier during his loan spell at Preston last season.

He faces plenty of competition for places at the King Power Stadium from Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka, but Enzo Maresca regularly rotates his strikers, so Cannon is likely to get an opportunity.

Cannon could have a big role to play for the Foxes in the remainder of the season, and the club are making the right decision to keep hold of him in January.