Gareth Ainsworth has hinted that there could be new QPR contracts incoming for Albert Adomah and Chris Martin.

QPR have suffered a very disappointing campaign in the Championship, falling into the bottom half of the table in the second part of the season.

Ainsworth is the third manager to take the reins of the first team squad this season, and has steered the team clear of a relegation threat.

Should QPR give Albert Adomah and Chris Martin new contracts?

Carlton Palmer believes that Ainsworth’s judgement should be backed when it comes to the future of Martin and Adomah.

The 57-year-old has praised the experienced manager’s credentials.

While he recognises that this has been a poor season by QPR’s standards, he feels that the club can get back on track to compete in the top half of the table next year.

He has backed Ainsworth to remain in charge of the team and believes that the former Wycombe Wanderers boss should be backed in his decision-making if he is to stay in charge of the team.

“Gareth is a vastly experienced coach,” Palmer told Football League World.

“He knows that this season has been a write-off for QPR.

“They were up there with Mick Beale, they were looking at play-offs or better, that will be his remit next season.

“So if he thinks Albert and Chris can add something to his squad next season in the quest for promotion, then it’s the right call.”

Martin’s contract at Loftus Road expires at the end of this season having only arrived as a free agent on a short-term deal midway through this campaign.

However, Adomah has a contract until 2024 but has found himself making just 11 league starts this season.

QPR end their season at home to Bristol City on 8 May.

Can QPR challenge for promotion next season?

Given how poor things have been this season, it is hard to see the team turning things around in just a few months to the extent that they can compete for top six.

But Ainsworth has started to get some results from the team in recent weeks, perhaps suggesting things are starting to click.

The summer will be crucial, with a proper pre-season needed for Ainsworth to get fully settled into the club.

The transfer window will also be key, with improvements also needed in the squad to compete for promotion in 2024.