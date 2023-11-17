Highlights Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray is attracting interest from top-flight clubs after an impressive breakout season at Elland Road.

Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray is the subject of plenty of top-flight interest following his breakout season at Elland Road.

The family name he comes from speaks to his talent. He’s in good company as the grandnephew of Eddie Gray, with Frank Gray as his grandfather, and as Andy Gray's son; all of whom played for Leeds at one stage or another.

The former two are club legends at Elland Road, meaning the 17-year-old has plenty to live up to in West Yorkshire. He's taken the opportunity with both hands and is enjoying his first season as a professional player and catching the eye of many of Europe's elite.

The teenager has featured 15 times in the Championship this campaign, including 13 starts, with Daniel Farke’s side competing for promotion to the Premier League. He has been deployed in both central-midfield and at right-back, ahead of some vastly experienced players such as Luke Ayling and Glen Kamara at times, too.

It was initially reported that Liverpool hold an interest in signing the Leeds starlet. The Championship side have placed a £40 million price tag on the future of the midfielder, as the club looks to fend off interest from the Premier League and abroad.

Everton and Crystal Palace are two other Premier League sides also said to be keeping tabs on Gray, as they look to bolster their ranks using the EFL once again. Meanwhile, Man City and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in the player, as well as European giants Borussia Dortmund.

Despite the amount of interest, unsurprisingly, Leeds are not looking to sell the teenage starlet. That's according to a recent report from 90min. The Whites are in a strong position and intend to keep Gray for the Championship run-in.

What are the pundits saying about Archie Gray's situation at Leeds?

Ex-England international and former Leeds man Carlton Palmer is unsurprised at the links, but believes the Whites are making the right decision with their bold stance on Gray.

He said to Football League World: "Leeds have issued the stance that they have no intention of selling their talented youngster Archie Gray in what is his breakout season.

"Whilst the club are unlikely to stand in the way of Gray should he receive a huge offer like £40 million from Liverpool, they have no intention of selling him.

"There's also been no indication from the player himself that he wants to leave. Farke has previously stated that Gray has a fantastic future ahead of him, and the player knows he is in a great place to continue his progress.

"It is, without doubt, the right call. Gray is playing regularly, and a big move to a Premier League club would surely only lead to a loan back to the Championship in any event.

"At 17, Gray is in no rush. He has plenty of years ahead of him and will be hoping to be plying his trade next season in the Premier League with Leeds United."

Are Leeds correct with their Archie Gray stance?

Leeds can't stand in the way of a player with huge potential. However, Palmer is right; they could find themselves in the top-flight by next season and are in a strong position to stand firm until then.

Gray's development is the most crucial thing, and he himself will know that the first-team opportunities are there at Elland Road, where they may not be so easy to find elsewhere.

However, if Farke's side fail to gain promotion, then they may find themselves in a similar position to Birmingham City with Jude Bellingham, knowing that he will quickly outgrow them and deserves to be playing elite-level football fairly swiftly on current trajectory.

The 17-year-old's development curve is a steep one and long may that continue for both Gray and Leeds. He's already a key player at such a young age but has taken so much responsibility in his stride, across two positions no less, already.