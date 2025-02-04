Carlton Palmer has claimed that Burnley made the right call by rejecting Tottenham Hotspur’s attempt to sign Maxime Esteve on deadline day.

It was reported by L’Equipe on Monday that the Premier League club had a bid worth £20 million rejected for the centre-back, however these claims were questioned by Burnley's local media.

Esteve has earned a lot of praise this season for his performances in Scott Parker’s side, with their defensive strength proving key to their promotion push.

The 22-year-old has played in all 30 games, with the team conceding just nine times in the Championship, with the club chasing a top two spot in the table.

Maxime Esteve's defensive stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 4th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.10 Interceptions 1.03 Blocks 1.17 Clearances 4.20 Aerials won 1.82

Palmer praises Burnley transfer decision

Palmer believes that the £30 million asking price set for Esteve was a much fairer figure, and that they were right to stick by it amid pressure from Spurs.

He has claimed that the defender will be a key figure in these final 16 regular league games given the strength of the competition for automatic promotion.

“Burnley have supposedly rejected an offer for their central defender Maxime Esteve, who has played 30 games so far this season,” Palmer told Football League World.

“He’s a very important part of Scott Parker’s team in their quest to get promotion back to the Premier League.

“The £20 million offer from Spurs was immediately rejected by Burnley, who told Tottenham that they want a lot more to part company with Esteve.

“Apparently they were saying they would only consider something in the region of £30 million to sell the 22-year-old.

“There’s no indication that Burnley want to sell him, and with him being a key member of Scott Parker’s team and their quest to go up, they’re in a very, very good position to put a push on for the second part of the season.

“It’s going to be a tier up for automatic promotion, four clubs up there, who are all big clubs.

You’ve got Sheffield United, you’ve got Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland, so you want to keep your better players.

“So, yes, they’ve rejected it out of hand.

“It’s the right call because it’s important now, and an important part of the season with 16 games to go, and Burnley could be back in the Premier League and he could be playing in the Premier League.

“Right call, and Burnley supporters will be happy.”

Burnley are currently third in the Championship table, three points adrift of automatic promotion.

Esteve deal wouldn’t work so late in the window

Tottenham knew all month that defensive reinforcements would be a good move for Ange Postecoglou’s squad, but they waited until deadline day to make a move.

Burnley had no choice but to reject the £20 million offer in that context, as they had no time to source a proper replacement for him.

Esteve is a crucial part of Parker’s plans, and will be key to a successful promotion campaign, if they get over the line.

If Burnley can gain their top flight status back, then the player’s value could double in the summer, which is also very valuable for the Lancashire outfit.